Fred Vassuer Rushes to Lewis Hamilton’s Defense in Conversation Concerning George Russell

Since joining Mercedes in 2022, George Russell’s stats have been compared to his seven-time World Champion teammate Lewis Hamilton’s very frequently. With this being the latter’s last season with the Silver Arrows, comparisons are stronger than ever. There is a debate within the F1 community for the same, but Fred Vasseur feels that Hamilton is clearly the better driver.

Hamilton has not comprehensively outperformed Russell during their time together at Mercedes. In 2022, he even lost to his young compatriot. They have locked horns several times since, but Vasseur feels that Hamilton is the more efficient driver. He said in an interview,

“Everyone has been saying since the beginning of the season that Russell is faster than him, but at the moment he is the one who has scored more points for Mercedes. In terms of efficiency, I think he is a good point of reference.”

Lewis Hamilton vs George Russell since the sabotage email has been sent : Race H2H: Ham 4-1 Rus ️ Quali H2H: Ham 3-2 Rus Point H2H: Ham 95 – 47 Rus Win H2H: Ham 2-1 Rus Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/2Qj9hd96tw — 44 (@MrrLH44) August 2, 2024

In 2024, Hamilton seemed to be the weaker driver in Qualifying, with a head-to-head record of 10-4 in favor of Russell. Still, Hamilton has more points, because per Vasseur, his experience allows him to be considerably better during races.

Currently, Hamilton leads Russell by 34 points in the standings. His race wins in Silverstone and Belgium aided him massively in the same, with the former in particular, paving the way for his return to the top.

No better way to return to winning ways

Hamilton won a race for the first time in over two years in Silverstone. Racing in front of his home crowd, the Briton created history, as he became the first driver-ever to win nine races at a single Grand Prix venue.

Emotions flooded in for the 39-year-old, who was racing for Mercedes in the British GP for the first time.

According to Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, there was no better way to win.

Having been by each other’s side during the toughest of times, Wolff felt even better about Hamilton finally being able to push all the negative feelings to one side and once again enjoy the sweet taste of success.