Frederic Vasseur Admits Ferrari Faces an Uphill Battle for the Constructors’ Crown

McLaren already seem to have one hand on the Constructors’ Championship as not only do they have a 21-point lead over second-placed Ferrari but the Prancing Horse have also suffered a massive blow ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Charles Leclerc has received a 10-place grid penalty after Ferrari exceeded the number of energy stores for his car this year.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur understands the uphill task his side faces against McLaren but is not ready to give up yet. “It’s not impossible, but it is difficult. Statistically, it is very difficult, now with the penalty it will be even harder. But we will not let this get us down,” Vasseur said.

The Frenchman added that his side will “continue to push until the last corner of the last lap with both cars to get the most out of what we have”. He believes there is no point for Ferrari to focus on McLaren as they can only control how their race pans out this weekend.

With just one race remaining this year, the equation for both sides to end their championship drought is simple. Ferrari need to outscore McLaren by more than 21 points, meanwhile, the Woking outfit need to just defend their lead and ideally outscore them by any margin to secure its first title since 1998.

Carlos Sainz deems McLaren favorites in Abu Dhabi after FP2

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have had a strong start for McLaren this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While Piastri did not set any lap time in FP1 because McLaren gave his car to their reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa, Norris set the second fastest time, only behind the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

McLaren then had a better FP2 session than Ferrari as Norris and Piastri set the top two times. Meanwhile, Sainz and Leclerc only managed the fourth and sixth fastest time respectively. With McLaren setting the pace on Friday, Sainz seems to have already conceded that the Woking-based outfit will win the Constructors’ title.

“McLaren and Lando in particular have always been quick here in Abu Dhabi. They will always be a difficult team to beat and at the moment they seem to be the strongest,” the Spaniard said.

With Sainz labeling McLaren the “strongest” team this weekend, they definitely do seem to be the favorites to win the Constructors’ title as it is Ferrari that have a huge deficit to cover.