From Lewis Hamilton to Mick Schumacher – Here are the F1 drivers ranked by their 2021 season’s damage cost

List of Formula One drivers ranked by the total cost incurred in repairs after crashes following the conclusion of the 2021 season

Formula One is called the sport for the riches. Being one of the most famous motorsports in the world brings in millions worth of damage due to a single race incident.

A single component of an F1 car can range from $500,000 to a few million. The total cost of the car can end up to well over $20 million when every part is engineered together.

Crashing the F1 car is one nightmare for the drivers. As the budget cap has been introduced, it is important for teams to allocate funds to development and repair. The more crashes take place, the less money goes into the car upgrades.

Formula One drivers ranked by their 2021 season’s damage cost:

1. Mick Schumacher – $4,212,500

The Haas driver leads this list of total damage costs incurred by a driver. He recently crashed at the wet race in Monaco splitting his Haas chassis into two pieces. Luckily unhurt, he tops the chart just ahead of Leclerc.

2. Charles Leclerc – $4,046,000

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was recently in the news for crashing Niki Lauda’s 1974 Ferrari. Last season, he had impactful crashes notably in Monza and Saudi Arabia.

3. Max Verstappen – $3,889,000

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had notable crashes with Lewis Hamilton in Monza and Silverstone and ranks third on the list.

4. Nicholas Latifi – $3,116,500

The current Williams driver apologized for the crashes during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend. Moreover, recently in 2022, he had a bizarre incident with Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll during the Australian Grand Prix’s first practice session.

5. Valtteri Bottas – $2,713,500

The former Mercedes driver had his fair share of incidents leaving the Mercedes garage scratching their heads. Noteworthy crashes include the one with George Russell and the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Below are the remaining drivers ranked by their damage cost during the 2021 season:

6. Lance Stroll – $2,686,000 7. Yuki Tsunoda – $2,606,500

8. Nikita Mazepin – $2,468,000

9. Kimi Raikkonen – $1,950,000

10. George Russell – $1,845,000

11. Carlos Sainz – $1,756,000

12. Lando Norris – $1,453,000

13. Lewis Hamilton – $1,235,000

Max Verstappen has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the next Formula 1 race after his crash with Lewis Hamilton at the #ItalianGP. pic.twitter.com/UnK2EaKJZw — Fortune Bets Nigeria (@fortunebets9ja) September 12, 2021



14. Pierre Gasly – $1,113,000

15. Sergio Perez – $939,000

16. Antonio Giovinazzi – $854,000

17. Daniel Ricciardo – $713,000

18. Sebastian Vettel – $660,000

19. Fernando Alonso – $315,000

20. Esteban Ocon – $280,000