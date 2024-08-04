From Pembrokeshire to Sri Lanka, George Russell Gets to Know His Team’s Plans for Summer Shutdown

The much-awaited summer break is here. After an enthralling first half which saw 7 different drivers win, the F1 community goes into a months-long half before the season resumes. With the calendar being 24 races long, this arguably is the only time the drivers and engineers get for themselves. George Russell was then put to the task of asking Mercedes employees about their break plans.

Mercedes uploaded a reel on their Instagram where Russell asked employees about their getaway plans and reacted to it. First up was Andrew Shovlin. The trackside engineering director revealed his plan to visit Sri Lanka. Russell approved the idea as Shovlin detailed the duration of his trip.

Next up was Katsu, who revealed his plan to go to Tokyo, Japan to visit his friends and family. Russell questioned if it was hot in Japan at this time of the year. Katsu revealed that it is with 30-40⁰C and 80 percent humidity. The Mercedes driver isn’t a fan of such weather and confirmed that it’s not something he would do.

Emma, a member of the Aerodynamics team revealed the plans to take her campervan to Pembrokeshire. Russell asked her if she knew about the Pembry International Raceway near Pembrokeshire. She didn’t and the Briton suggested that it is where the racing stars are born.

Calum plans to go to Lake Como whereas Steve wants to disappear to a warm place, lay on the beach, and have some wine. Another employee detailed her plans to stay at home and decorate the place. This led to Russell blurting out his lawn mower plans and how he used to do it as a kid. But what is Russell’s plan?

George Russell’s Summer Break Plans: Trip to Majorca with Girlfriend Carmen Mundt

The FIA doesn’t allow teams to work during the summer break and as a result, the factories shut down. All employees and drivers can chill at home or go on a vacation with their loved ones. George Russell opted for the latter option.

In the video itself, Russell explained his plans to visit Majorca as one of the other employees also planned to do so. However, Russell planned to travel the first week whereas the employee planned it for the week after.

Russell and his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, recently uploaded pictures from their trip. The couple can be seen on a Yacht, enjoying the weather with some drinks and good food. One picture even suggested that both of them were playing Uno while eating ice cream.

Another video saw Russell and Mundt on an electric surfboard together. Seems like the Briton is having the time of his life smitten with his GF. No one could tell the Brit was disqualified from a race about a week ago.