George Russell Comes For Daniel Ricciardo’s Priced Feature, Gets a Life Lesson in Return

Daniel Ricciardo’s most prized possession is his big and bright smile. That’s exactly what George Russell came for recently as he took a shot at Ricciardo’s head. Mercedes uploaded a reel where Russell is talking about the exercises he practices for his neck. While doing so, the Mercedes driver took a shot at Ricciardo.

“I’ve got a big head so my neck doesn’t look that big. But Daniel Ricciardo’s got a big neck because he’s got a peanut head. So it’s all about proportion”, said Russell in the reel. The Brit was answering the fans’ question regarding the thick necks of F1 drivers when Russell came up with the neck-to-head proportion theory.

Russell then explained his neck workout routine. The Briton confirmed that the max weight that he can lift with his head for a single rep is 55kg. However, when the weight is reduced to 35 kg, Russell can hold the same for three minutes. To give the fans an idea of how difficult the training is, the Mercedes driver asked the fans to try the same.

Ricciardo isn’t a driver to hold back when someone takes a shot at him. The Aussie commented on the post, “Jealousy doesn’t look good on you Russell George”, suggesting that the Mercedes driver is envious of the 35-year-old’s face.

It is indeed crucial for F1 drivers to have a strong neck. The whole body faces high G-forces while driving around a track. If the neck isn’t strong enough, the driver’s head moves around the cockpit at every turn. This not only is a discomforting feeling but also makes it difficult for the driver to spot the corners, apex, braking points, and more.

Nonetheless, Ricciardo’s small “peanut” head is actually an advantage. The Aussie’s neck has to manage a smaller mass, which makes it somewhat easier to drive. A non-racing benefit is that it makes Ricciardo’s smile look bigger than his actual face.

Ricciardo explains why it is important for drivers to have a strong neck

Ricciardo explained how it’s extremely difficult to mimic the stress of driving an F1 car while training. Although each driver does resistance training, there’s nothing like getting in the car and feeling the force on the neck.

“The neck is also a muscle that when it goes, it’s gone. If you’re in the gym and you’re doing a bench press, you can always squeeze one more rep out. Once your neck is fatigued, it’s like a switch and you can’t push it anymore. It’s a vulnerable place to be if you get to that point”, said Ricciardo during a GQ interview.

After Ricciardo was appointed as Nyck de Vries’ replacement last year, the Aussie could be seen struggling in the car. The VCARB driver’s head would move side to side as he hadn’t stepped into the car for over six months.