mobile app bar

George Russell Confuses Himself for Royal Family Member at Rugby Match

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
George Russell participates in the driver s parade during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

F1 Grand Prix Of USA – Race George Russell participates in the driver s parade during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 20, 2024

Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

George Russell, an avid sports fan, spends his time away from the F1 track attending tennis and soccer games. However, the Mercedes driver also has a passion for rugby, which led to a hilarious and unexpected encounter with royalty during one of his visits to a match.

In an interview from earlier this year, Russell explained how he once mistook himself for a member of the British Royal Family. He was at a rugby game—presumably in England—when a group of fans started shouting the name “Prince George”.

“I thought this is a bit strange, like all these people screaming at me,” Russell said. “I turned around and it was the real Prince George standing behind me.” 

Russell was, of course, referring to Prince George of Wales, son of Prince William and Princess Catherine. He was not being narcissistic, and also couldn’t be blamed for making this mistake since his first name, after all, is George.

Russell’s alternate career prospect

As it turns out, Russell is quite a big rugby fan. When he attended his first Rugby World Cup (as a spectator of course) in France last year, he revealed that he used to play it at school. Unfortunately, he had to give it up, owing to his dream of making it to F1.

Russell said that his school was not comfortable with him missing days for racing, while also playing other sports. So he had to pick a road — rugby or F1. The 26-year-old chose the thrill of speed.

However, the love he developed for rugby when he was just 12 years old is still strong today, and he enjoys the game to bits.

In addition to watching rugby in stadiums, Russell has also been in attendance at other high-profile sports matches like the Wimbledon Tennis Championships and the Euro 2024 soccer finals.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these