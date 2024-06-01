George Russell Is Just Glad Lewis Hamilton is Leaving Mercedes Now

Ever since George Russell became a Mercedes driver, he has had a tumultuous relationship with Lewis Hamilton. After beating the seven-time champion in the 2022 season, Russell has battled with him at every opportunity he’s gotten, yet kept a good dynamic with him. Meanwhile, Hamilton has also moved on from his 2021 title loss and worked well with the 26-year-old. Now with Hamilton set to join Ferrari in 2025, Russell has shared how it is the right time for him to leave.

“It’s a fresh start for the team,” says Russell as quoted by Daily Mail. “So many people here have shared success with Lewis, but change often ignites a new spark for everyone. It does that for Lewis, and it sparks that for us here next year.”

“It is good that Lewis is leaving us now — rather in 2021, when it would have been difficult for the whole team. You have to adopt and evolve, and we are in that process of building from the ground up.”

The team leadership will surely shift and land in Russell’s lap. However, the 26-year-old can’t deny the immeasurable experience and expertise the #44 driver brought to the table. Hamilton‘s persistence put the team on a path because of which they secured P2 in the champions last year.

On a personal level, the King’s Lynn native had the opportunity to work in close quarters with the seven-time champion. Russell also highlighted he will use the experience he has gathered to grow in the sport. These learnings will also come in handy as Mercedes rebuilds and tries to get back to winning ways in the future.

Despite recent criticism, Toto Wolff admits there is no discrimination between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Lewis Hamilton made headlines with a confession in Monaco that hinted at favoritism toward Russell from the team. Many took the admission as the Brackley outfit’s preparation for 2025.

However, team boss Toto Wolff admitted there was no discrimination between the two Mercedes men. He pointed out that the comments from Hamilton are just part of the occasional skepticism that every driver feels.

As quoted by Planet Sport, he said, “Aren’t all drivers a bit skeptical at times? I think as a team we have demonstrated even in the most tense competitions between team-mates that we are trying to always balance it right, and be transparent and fair.”

“As a team, we are 100% on a mission of giving the two drivers two great cars, the best possible cars, and best possible strategies and support.”

Mercedes’ oldest ally might be feeling a bit out of place in the same place he’s been for the past 11 years. However, according to Wolff, any suggestion of the scales being tipped in Russell’s favor is not true. However, only time and a head-on battle on the track will reveal whether these accusations are true or not.