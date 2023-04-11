George Russell Turns Fan Watching Novak Djokovic Cruise Past Ivan Gakhov at Monte Carlo Masters

The F1 2023 season finds itself in the midst of an unusual four-week break as the next race weekend in Baku will take place from April 28 to 30. Most of the teams and the drivers are using this time to relax and spend time with their families.

And some like Mercedes star George Russell are using it to watch other ongoing sports. The 25-year-old visited the Monte Carlo Masters event with his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, to watch Serbian star Novak Djokovic in action on April 11.

George Russell met Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo

George Russell was present at Court Rainier III on Monday and watched Novak Djokovic cruise past Russia’s Ivan Gakhov. Djokovic beat Gakhov 7-6 (5), 6-2 to advance to the Round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters event. His opponent in the last 16 is yet to be confirmed.

After his match with Gakhov, Djokovic also took some time to greet Russell and click some pictures with him. The Mercedes star referred to his experience as ‘great’ and thanked Djokovic for taking the time to meet him.

Great day watching this man doing what he does best. Thanks for taking the time @DjokerNole. pic.twitter.com/Zf86ImN6hl — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 11, 2023

The fans seemed to have loved the crossover between the two as several stated how they love it when their ‘worlds collide’. Meanwhile, others were just delighted to see their two favourite sports stars together.

I love it when my worlds collide — vic (@sangsterpromise) April 11, 2023

Think of the crossover potential here! — Richard Horrocks (@richardhorrocks) April 11, 2023

F1 + tennis …. Best sports ever !!!!!!! — J Farfán (@Jorge_Farfan66) April 11, 2023

A champ with a GOAT. 💪💪💪 — Kiza (@ZGocic) April 11, 2023

Russell regards Roger Federer as his favourite tennis player

In an interview with Monte Carlo Masters’ official social media handle, George Russell rated Roger Federer as his favourite tennis player. The 25-year-old said that the Swiss Maestro was always the one that he followed the most. Russell then also added how delighted he was to also host Federer at the Spanish GP in Barcelona last year.

He then went on to speak about Novak Djokovic and stated that he had never seen the Serbian live in action. However, he did state that he loves watching tennis and that he always watches the big games.