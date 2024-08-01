mobile app bar

George Russell's Iconic Pose Makes It To Paris Olympics 2024

With the 2024 Paris Olympics in full flow, the Olympic athletes are enjoying their share of the spotlight. Among them, Norwegian Swimmer Henrik Christiansen is particularly having the time of his life as he enjoys a successful TikTok run, becoming a famous athlete. And the fame reached new levels for the 27-year-old, with a special nod to F1 and George Russell.

In one of his latest TikTok videos, the distance swimmer even had F1 fans jumping with joy. Christiansen paid homage to Russell by recreating the British driver’s iconic intro pose. A certain F1 fan took note of the same and commented that they immediately followed Christiansen after noticing the Russell pose. And the Norwegian Swimmer was fully appreciative of the fact and called the fan a “Man of culture.”

 

In the 2023 F1 intro video, Russell struck a striking pose as he stared into the camera with outstretched arms. Fans soon turned the pose into a meme that continues to this day. Embracing the same, the Mercedes driver owned his pose and even turned it into a celebratory pose when he clinched pole position in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Christiansen has been making a name for himself as the ‘Olympic Muffin Man’ across all social media platforms. He is enjoying some delicious “choccy muffins” in Paris and has been ‘reviewing’ them on TikTok. The ‘love affair’ has become a fan-favorite, earning the 27-year-old a huge following. And as he struck the Russell pose, Christiansen reminded people of when the man behind the pose broke it down.

The story behind the viral George Russell pose

On The Fast and The Curious podcast, the two-time Grand Prix winner explained his viral pose. Revealing that the pose wasn’t a planned move, Russell detailed all the poses the videographer had him do.

We go to the studio, doing all sorts of poses. Look down, look up, cross your arms, hands on hips; look away from the camera then look into the camera- doing all sorts of things.”

Tired from all the posing, he rested his arms on the LED panels on either side of him and rested his head. The ‘pose’ ended up impressing the videographer, and Russell received the instructions to recreate it for the video. Thus, the viral Russell pose came into being.

