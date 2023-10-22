“Gimmicky” Races Force Fans To Call F1 Out for Trying To Create Drama After Lackluster US GP Sprint

The US GP Sprint saw Max Verstappen take yet another win in a race that was not as exciting as fans wanted it to be. Keeping the race in Austin aside, public opinion on Sprint races has been very divided ever since its inception in 2021. Now, certain fans on social media are calling F1 out for creating “gimmicky” races that add nothing but forced drama.

Sprint races first came into the F1 calendar in 2021. Since then, it has gone through many changes to make the races more exciting. A certain portion of the F1 community led mainly by pundits tend to feel that it does add more to a race weekend, but a lot of people directly involved in the sport tend to disagree.

Earlier, drivers had a lot to lose in terms of grid positions in sprint races. With that problem now rectified, the issue of lackluster races that add nothing to the excitement has come up. Formula Racers on X, pointed out the same.

Do Sprint Races add value to an F1 weekend?

The current format of Sprint races sees just one practice session take place in a race weekend. FP1 on Friday is followed by qualifying for the main race on the same evening. On Saturday, a sprint shootout sets the grid for the Sprint race held on the same day. Finally, on Sunday, drivers take to the track for the main Grand Prix.

This means that the results of the sprint don’t affect the main race in any way whatsoever. However, with such little points up for grabs, these outings turn out to be snoozefests on several occasions. Formula Racers points the very same thing out on X, and fans tend to agree.

However, even though there are people criticizing the format, the same debate has many people speaking in favor of having more sprint races on the calendar.

Community jumps in to defend sprint races

Fans who are defending sprint races have their own good reasons. The fact that viewers can tune in to watch something other than Free Practice on a Friday evening and Saturday evening is appealing enough as it is. Plus, there are times when sprint races produce iconic moments.

For example, two weeks ago, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri taking his first ever F1 win in the Sprint created headlines and the majority of the fanbase loved it. One fan on X, also pointed out that the format isn’t the problem. The problems lies in the fact that the teams are not close to each other at all.

It seems as though the debate regarding this format will rage on for years to come.