Gresini Racing Star Marc Marquez Shares What He Thinks Of Lewis Hamilton’s Involvement

Looking to diversify his investment portfolio, Lewis Hamilton is reportedly on the verge of buying MotoGP team Gresini Racing. The Italian outfit currently houses six-time world champion Marc Marquez and has been a household name in the series since the early 2000s. Reacting to the news of a potential new owner, Marquez joked about pulling off a ‘vice versa’ move.

Quoted in a report by SoyMotor, Marquez did not hesitate to joke about Hamilton being his new boss. “Maybe I’ll buy a Formula 1 team myself. But I don’t have that much cash.”

Joining Ferrari in 2025, Hamilton is doing all he can to become a beloved figure among Italians. Buying a stake in a MotoGP team from the country would certainly go a long way in impressing the Italians. This move will also instill confidence in Greg Maffei (CEO of Liberty Media), with the American company looking to buy Moto GP from Dorna Sports.

Marc Márquez se une a la fiesta “A lo mejor pienso en comprarme un equipo de Fórmula 1” ➡️El ocho veces campeón del mundo de motociclismo ha hablado sobre el interés de Hamilton en comparar el equipo Gresini #F1 #MotoGP #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/TaDXDk0jGX — SoyMotor.com (@SoyMotor) July 4, 2024

Competing in the MotoGP, Moto 2, and Moto E series, the Faenza-based team has been moderately successful in its 27-year history. Two-time 125cc world champion Fausto Gresini founded the team in 1997 and remained its owner until he died in 2021. Since then, his widow Nadia Padovani has been steering the ship.

Hoping to buy a stake in Gresini racing, Hamilton detailed his reasoning behind wanting to invest in a MotoGP team ahead of F1’s British GP weekend.

Why Lewis Hamilton wants to diversify his investment portfolio

In the press conference in Silverstone, Hamilton detailed his version of events that led to him becoming interested in buying a MotoGP team. Quoted by Crash.net, the Mercedes driver claimed to have always loved the sport and the potential for the growth of MotoGP is something that piqued his interest further.

Lewis Hamilton speaking about potentially buying Gresini Racing at Silverstone today #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/bwe07bqqkh — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) July 4, 2024

However, Hamilton hasn’t dived too deep into the prospect yet despite being interested in equity. Looking at things in the long term, Hamilton says “there will be more” in the next 10 years, but he’ll see how things pan out.

Currently, he owns a share in the NFL team Denver Broncos. He joined the ownership group in 2022 and has since been an integral part of the management structure. While foraying further into sports investment remains a long-term plan for Hamilton, his immediate focus remains on getting back to winning ways in F1.