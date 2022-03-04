“Separation is the only right option at the moment”- Ralf Schumacher thinks that the decision to replace Nikita Mazepin from Haas is good

Mick Schumacher’s uncle, Ralf Schumacher thinks that the decision to replace Nikita Mazepin is good following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ralf Schumacher believes that in the current circumstances, the decision to let Russian driver Nikita Mazepin go is right.

Ever since Russia declared war on Ukraine, Mazepin’s career in the F1 came under risk as the governing bodies began to line up against Russia.

Following the ongoing conflict, the World Motorsport Council called a meeting earlier this week. After this, the FIA decided that Russian drivers will be allowed to compete. The only condition is that they will be required to do so in a neutral capacity and under the ‘FIA flag’.

However, Hass declined to comment on the statement and added to the uncertainty over Mazepin’s future.

🚨| Haas have decided that Nikita Mazepin will not continue with the team, with Pietro Fittipaldi stepping in to replace him. The official announcement is expected soon, as the Brazilian will also be behind the wheel for the Bahrain pre season testing. #f1zone — F1 Zone (@FormulaOneZone) March 3, 2022

Nikita Mazepin and Haas split is good

Furthermore, while Ralf Schumacher agrees that Mazepin is in a difficult position he thinks that his leaving would be the right thing.

He acknowledged that it’s a shame for the Russian driver who cannot do anything on the matter. “It’s a difficult situation. But separation is the only right option at the moment. From a sporting point of view, the separation can be quite a good decision for the team.”

“It has to come to this complete separation now,” Schumacher said.

“We have two factors: one is the pressure from outside and the other is the fact that Haas is a US team.”

Sponsorship is not a concern

Moreover, Schumacher is not concerned about Haas’ financial backing. Haas removed the title sponsor branding from its car in the aftermath of the conflict.

But, Schumacher does not think that finding a backer would be hard. He said, “Guenther Steiner has stressed that the team is financially broad enough.”