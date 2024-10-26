Having a Family Remains One of Two Goals Outside F1 for Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, Spain, 14 stands with matching shirt outfit to his 400 Grand Prix in front of the garage, MEX, Formula 1 World Championship, Grand Prix of Mexico City, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez | Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Fernando Alonso doesn’t seem to be growing old despite turning 43 this year. At least that’s what his form on the race track suggests. Moreover, he has also signed a new contract with Aston Martin that will keep him racing until he is 45. Still, Alonso mentioned that having a family remains one of his non-racing goals in life.

In a Q&A session by Aston Martin on Instagram, the Spaniard answered some of the fan questions, one of which was about his goals outside of F1. Alonso stated, “To have my own family one day and attempting another Dakar Rally, that will be another goal. And yeah, keep enjoying life.”

Alonso’s wish for a family has been there for a while. However, the two-time world champion also wants to win his elusive third F1 title and get some more glory at the pinnacle of motorsport.

During his brief retirement from F1 in 2019-20, Alonso also tried different disciplines in racing, including the Dakar Rally. While he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in consecutive seasons, the Spaniard couldn’t achieve any success in the 2020 Dakar Rally, with a 13th-place finish to his name.

Now, Alonso is an individual who never backs from a challenge, and with Dakar being one of the most challenging rally races, he would want to have another shot at it. But beyond these racing aspirations, the 43-year-old also understands the need to have his own small world with a wife and kids.

The reason for Alonso not having a family as of yet

Many F1 drivers like Alonso and Lewis Hamilton delay marriage and having their family due to their racing commitments. With the hectic F1 schedule of 22 to 24 races in a year, it is extremely difficult for drivers to dedicate time to their parents, friends, and relatives. Alonso’s reasoning for not marrying is also along the same lines.

In fact, Alonso was married to Spanish pop singer Raquel del Rosario from 2006 to 2011. However, they mutually ended their marriage due to each of their work commitments. The former Ferrari driver particularly wanted to focus on his F1 career, which was arguably at its peak back then.

Since then, Alonso has reportedly had several relationships and has even been engaged in 2015-16. But the majority of his focus has been on racing, so marrying and settling down with a family has never come to pass for the two-time world champion.

At the Mexican GP this weekend, Alonso will be entering his 400th Grand Prix, which is the most for any driver in F1 history. He deemed how the historic milestone is “a way of demonstrating my passion for the sport and for F1”.