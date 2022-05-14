“He left behind $900 million for his family”- Michael Schumacher made a will to distribute his wealth three years before his skiing accident

Seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher suffered a horrible head injury while skiing in the French alps in 2013.

The German’s skiing accident shocked the sporting world to it’s very core. It changed the Schumacher family’s life forever, and even though the legendary F1 driver is alive and recovering today, we haven’t seem him make a public appearance in over eight years.

Three years before this incident, Schumacher had drawn up a will that would distribute his wealth to family. While he didn’t reveal the amount himself, it’s believed that it was worth up to £750 million (more than $900 million.)

Schumacher hospitalised after skiing accident: Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher has be… http://t.co/iv5GJzvD6D — Formula 1 (@F1) December 29, 2013

He spoke about it in an interview in 2010, citing that he made this decision because of the uncertainty one faces in their everyday life. “Yes, I have made my testament because I am a family man,” he said. “But it is less about Formula One but because of the things that can happen in everyday life.”



Schumacher was a fierce competitor on the racing track, but outside of it, he’s a family man through and through. This was a fact that highlighted by many of his close friends and family in Netflix’s documentary ‘Schumacher’.

How is Michael Schumacher recovering right now?

Former FIA president Jean Todt lauds Schumacher’s wife Corinna for ‘keeping him alive and healthy’. She has had to deal with a lot personally, and the outside world since her husband’s accident in 2013.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Corinna since Michael had his serious skiing accident on December 29, 2013,” Todt said. “She is a great woman and runs the family. She hadn’t expected that. It happened suddenly and she had no choice. But she does it very well. I trust her, she trusts me.”

Happy Birthday, Dad❤️ Days like these were important to my growing passion for Motorsport, and still affect it to this day. I am grateful for all the experiences you have given me and I’m excited to be making new ones in the future. pic.twitter.com/aivNP2jlyK — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) January 3, 2022

Now 52 years old, Schumacher and his family continue the recovery process in private away from any kind of media attention. He resides with his family in Gland, Switzerland as of now.

Todt also praised the seven-time Champion for his fighting spirit and revealed that the two of them watched a race together last year.

“I saw the race together with Michael Schumacher at his home in Switzerland,” he said. Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting.”

