“He Needs to Nip in the Bud”: Alex Brundle Advises George Russell to Solve His ‘Errors’ Before It’s Too Late

George Russell, compared to his teammate had a very underwhelming season even though he had an unimpressive car. However, F1 presenter Alex Brundle has put it to the notice while speaking in the latest podcast episode by Motorsport, that the Mercedes star made more errors than he did last year. He also asks Russell to get before it is too late.

“This year we’ve seen more errors from George [Russell], which has been uncharacteristic I think, and something he needs to nip in the bud, to be honest. Otherwise. he’s going to be considered a nearly man throughout the season,” said Brundle.

However, Brundle also empathizes with Russell along with Lewis Hamilton. The F1 presenter thinks that Mercedes was wrong in their approach to continue with this concept even though they knew the faults.

Brundle reveals that Mercedes believed they could “control the rear ride height as they always used to in their dominant era,”, As per him, Mercedes realized their fault once it was too late.

So, he understands the frustration of Russell. Nevertheless, Mercedes claims to be moving on from their mistakes, and learning from them. And Russell has already given some hype around the 2024 car.

George Russell couldn’t hide his excitement for 2024

After the end of the season, Russell spoke about the prospect of the 2024 season. The Mercedes star revealed he had a run with it on the simulator and was quite impressed by it. He asserts that next year, the Silver Arrows will surely make a step ahead.

It has been reported that Mercedes has left behind its last concept. And now, they want to move ahead in a new direction that could bring them closer to Red Bull. However, they have admitted that defeating the current world champions would be a hard task.

So, the realistic thing for Mercedes would be to defend this year’s position. McLaren, Ferrari, and even Aston Martin will all be aiming to take a step above, and the fight for P2 in the standings could be just as feisty.

By the end of the last season, Ferrari narrowly missed demoting Mercedes in the championship. In the end, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur didn’t take that defeat personally, instead warned Mercedes of the added wind-tunnel time they got for the next year’s car development in return.