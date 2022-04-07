Log Out
F1

“He was just playing catch up after that”– Fernando Alonso never recovered from being Lewis Hamilton’s teammate

"He was just playing catch up after that"– Fernando Alonso never recovered from being Lewis Hamilton's teammate
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
KL Rahul vs Delhi Capitals stats and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul vs Mustafizur Rahman IPL records
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He was just playing catch up after that"– Fernando Alonso never recovered from being Lewis Hamilton's teammate
“He was just playing catch up after that”– Fernando Alonso never recovered from being Lewis Hamilton’s teammate

Former Mclaren driver Heikki Kovalainen believes that Fernando Alonso never recovered from being a teammate…