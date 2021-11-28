F1

“He was playing magic sometimes” – Fernando Alonso reminisces about his legendary battles with Michael Schumacher

"He was playing magic sometimes" - Fernando Alonso reminisces about his legendary battles with Michael Schumacher
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Every dollar is worth it for the teams"– How many millions will McLaren and AlphaTauri lose after failing in achieving targets?
Next Article
Zywoo tases S1mple: Watch how Vitality Zywoo gets Zeus kill on NaVi S1mple in Blast Premier Fall Finals 2021.
F1 Latest News
"I think a lot of Italians really liked me" - Juan Pablo Montoya takes a dream ride in 'rival' Ferrari at Mugello
“I think a lot of Italians really liked me” – Juan Pablo Montoya takes a dream ride in ‘rival’ Ferrari at Mugello

“I think a lot of Italians really liked me” – Juan Pablo Montoya took Felipe…