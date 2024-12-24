mobile app bar

“He’d Never Have Told Me”: Jack Doohan on Dad Mick’s World Championship Exploits in MotoGP

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Mick and Jack Doohan after their demonstration at the 2024 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne

Mick and Jack Doohan after their demonstration at the 2024 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne | Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jack Doohan has had to wait for four years to graduate from Formula 2, but it all came to pass as Esteban Ocon left Alpine to race for the Haas F1 team from 2025 onwards. Now, on the cusp of his first full-time season of racing at the pinnacle of motorsport, the Australian has opened up about his father’s influence on his racing career.

Doohan’s father, Mick is a bonafide motorsport legend. He’s a five-time MotoGP champion, but for Doohan Jr., his father was always so busy trying to be an example for him off the track, that he never really explained his own legacy in motorsport.

In a video uploaded by Alpine to their official YouTube channel, Jack said, “Even if I hadn’t asked if he was a world champion he would never have told me any of this. My dad was just so focused on obviously being a great dad to me and nurturing me into the person I am now.”

Doohan’s time at the pinnacle of Grand Prix Motorcycle racing coincided with that of some of the greatest names in the sport like Valentino Rossi. However, an accident during qualifying for the 1999 Spanish Grand Prix meant that he had to hang up his racing helmet too soon.

Jack Doohan was going to follow his father’s footsteps into MotoGP

Mick Doohan dropped an appearance on the Formula for Success podcast with hosts Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard. The 59-year-old discussed his influence on his son and admitted that the knack for going motor racing was always in Jack’s blood.

That said, Jack was actually going to ply his trade on two wheels rather than four. However, an accident that led to him breaking his leg meant that he gave up the dream of racing in MotoGP.

Doohan Jr.’s foray into the world of four-wheeled motorsport began when his father set up a karting track on their own property — though it was after a lot of resistance shown by Doohan Sr.

Now, years later, his son is on the verge of making his full-time F1 debut after substituting for Ocon at the last race of the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi, earlier this month. The 21-year-old will also be happy that he will start his first full season in F1 at his home race in Australia, with the opening round of the 2025 season scheduled to take place in Melbourne.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

