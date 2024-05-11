Helmut Marko Flips His Bet on the Team Adrian Newey Is Leaving Red Bull For

Adrian Newey announced that he would leave Red Bull earlier this month, leaving the Milton-Keynes-based outfit with a huge hole to fill as F1 heads towards the regulation changes of 2026. Helmut Marko thought that Newey would head to Silverstone and help Aston Martin become a Championship contending team, but in a recent interview, the Austrian revealed that he changed his mind.

There are two teams Newey has been heavily linked to. One of them is Aston Martin, whose owner Lawrence Stroll hasn’t hidden his lofty ambitions. The other is Ferrari, arguably the sport’s most iconic team.

In a conversation with OE24, Marko stated that he misunderstood Newey’s intention. When asked if he sees Newey with a “green team”, the 81-year-old replied,

“I was apparently misunderstood. I would rather tap on red.”

By going with red, Marko all but confirms Newey’s desire to move to the Maranello-based outfit. There, he joins seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton who will also be a new addition to their 2025 roster.

Newey previously expressed his regret over not having worked with Ferrari and Hamilton. Next year, the Briton will get the opportunity to do both.

At the same time, reports of Red Bull’s dominance dwindling have also emerged. Marko, however, remains unfazed and trusts in the capabilities their existing members have.

Helmut Marko doesn’t foresee “technical slump” at Red Bull

Marko understands the role Newey played in making Red Bull successful and also admitted that the team will miss his inputs as the regulation changes loom. But, he trusts Red Bull’s technical team.

With figures like Pierre Wache still with the Austrian stable, Marko doesn’t see them struggling in the new era of Formula 1. Newey and Hamilton creating a formidable duo remains a possibility that many would savor and Red Bull could dread.

Marko, however, said,

“The myth goes with Newey, but I don’t think we’ll have a technical slump because of it.”

The Red Bull advisor is a big fan of Newey, and hailed him as the best F1 car designer of all time. Nonetheless, moving forward, he wants his team to be focused on winning the World Championship, and looks forward to the internal peace within.