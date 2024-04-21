Christian Horner Slams Experts for ‘Writing Off’ Sergio Perez Despite His Improved Performance

Sergio Perez is currently having a much more improved campaign this year, much to the delight of the entire Red Bull camp. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been particularly happy with the performances of the Mexican driver and has been very vocal about it. To further emphasize his support of Perez, Horner is now even taking a stand for him against the media personnel and experts.

Speaking to Sky Sports (as quoted by F1 Maximaal), “You (Perez) tend to write him off. He is doing great and started the season with a different mindset. Checo is relaxed, drives well, and does not focus on his teammate“.

Experts have indeed not been kind to Perez as they have consistently compared his performances to his three-time world champion teammate, Max Verstappen. Given the stark difference in their stats, experts have even speculated that the future of Perez in F1 might be under increasing threat.

Most of these speculations arose last season when Perez experienced a mid-season slump and nearly allowed Lewis Hamilton to take over the P2 spot in the Drivers’ Championship.

Sergio Perez pulled through when it mattered most

After a mid-season slump, Sergio Perez showcased an elite mentality to ensure he would return to his absolute best. The 34-year-old has once again become a familiar face on the podium this season, having finished in the top three on four occasions after the first five races of this season.

However, the performances haven’t brought him much luck yet, as he still stands without a contract for 2025. With Red Bull not entirely happy with Perez in 2023, they did not see it fit to open contract talks with him back then.

Meanwhile, this season has presented each team with several exciting options for the upcoming season as the contracts of several drivers come to an end this year. While there is still uncertainty surrounding the future of Perez, he has seemingly gained praise from one of his biggest critics in the recent past, Helmut Marko.

However, the Austrian has made it clear that he would not advise Red Bull to give more than a year of extension to Perez.