Helmut Marko Reveals Carlos Sainz Has Been Offered 3-Year Contract From Audi

Carlos Sainz was linked to Audi even before his departure from Ferrari (in 2025) became official. Red Bull chief Helmut Marko recently revealed the same and explained why Sainz would choose Audi over them. Audi has reportedly offered Sainz a three-year contract, something Marko feels Sainz cannot refuse.

In his recent interview with oe24, Marko spilled the beans and said,

“Sainz is currently in great shape. I think he has a very great three-year offer from Audi. But he has to make a decision relatively soon.”

Sainz will lose out on his Ferrari seat after the culmination of the 2024 season. With Lewis Hamilton coming in to replace him, Sainz has to find a seat elsewhere and Audi remains one of his options. Marko, however, weighed in because Red Bull too, is reportedly interested in signing the Madrid-born driver.

2024 will be an audition of sorts for Sainz, and so far, he is excelling at the same. With two podiums and a win in three races, big teams have their eye on the Madrid-born driver. Mercedes was rumored to be close to signing Sainz earlier this month. The Silver Arrows reportedly offered him a 1+1 contract.

Per Marko, however, Audi is the favorite to sign Carlos Sainz. The contract offered by the German company is lucrative and long. Above all, his father, a rallying legend, has close connections to Audi. On the other hand, Marko could be downplaying Red Bull’s chances of signing Sainz for 2025 (and beyond).

Will Red Bull sign Carlos Sainz?

Sainz’s F1 career kicked off with Toro Rosso (Red Bull’s sister team) back in 2015, and he spent two and a half seasons there before switching to Renault. Following his stint with the Enstone-based team, he signed for McLaren and Ferrari, increasing the level of his performance every year.

In the only season he spent alongside Max Verstappen as a teammate (2015), Sainz put up a fairly decent fight, which could also prompt Red Bull to bring the Spaniard back to the team- this time as a Red Bull driver.

However, Marko and Red Bull aren’t in a hurry. They have a driver in Sergio Perez who is performing well so far this season. Plus, in his interview with Austria’s Kleine Zeitung, Marko insisted that they cannot match Audi’s offer.

The only way Red Bull could go all out on Sainz is if Sergio Perez suffers a dip in form similar to 2023. Thankfully for the Mexican, he seems to be doing everything Red Bull is asking of him so far this campaign.