F1

“He’s been kicked in the guts” – Former F1 driver advises Daniel Ricciardo on how to salvage struggling McLaren this season

"He’s been kicked in the guts" - Former F1 driver advises Daniel Ricciardo on how to salvage struggling McLaren this season
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"The rebels know exactly what is going on in the country" - Red Bull boss claims Houthi rebels know F1 drivers are in Jeddah
Next Article
How to watch IPL 2022 free: Best app to watch IPL 2022 live free without subscription
F1 Latest News
"He’s been kicked in the guts" - Former F1 driver advises Daniel Ricciardo on how to salvage struggling McLaren this season
“He’s been kicked in the guts” – Former F1 driver advises Daniel Ricciardo on how to salvage struggling McLaren this season

“He’s been kicked in the guts” – Martin Brundle feels Daniel Ricciardo should put his…