“He’s come through”– Lando Norris fires warning to Ferrari after Daniel Ricciardo recaptures his form

“I think he’s showing what he can do”– Lando Norris warns Ferrari to be cautious of Daniel Ricciardo’s exploits in the next races.

Daniel Ricciardo had a spectacular victory in Monza last week that has instilled massive confidence in McLaren and a 44-point haul in their constructors’ championship race.

McLaren is currently competing against Ferrari for the P3, as Red Bull and Mercedes are in their league. With this, Norris warns Ferrari to see what’s coming from Ricciardo in the next races.

“We’re racing Ferrari, who have got two extremely good drivers, to beat them week in week out…it’s been a tough first half of the season for us when Daniel has been struggling that little bit, but now he’s come through a bit more,” Norris told Motorsport Week.

“I think he’s showing what he can do and what everyone knows he can do, and the reason [why] he came to McLaren. It’s only going to be better for all of us.”

It’s going to push me more

Norris is glad that Ricciardo has regained his form and will help the team to achieve its objectives. He also mentions how it will personally motivate him too.

“In terms of what he can do on track now compared to what he could do a few months ago he’s definitely a lot closer, for sure,” Norris admitted.

“It’s also good for me in a way, as much as I hate it because you want to beat anyone in any circumstance! It’s only going to push me more, push the team more, help us as a team in the Constructors’ as well.”

This was Ricciardo’s first win in three years and has helped him to feel some relief as he was being scrutinised for his poor form a few weeks ago.