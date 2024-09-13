“He’s Got a Questionable Taste”: Liam Lawson Faces the Flak for Going Overboard on His Car Mods

Liam Lawson, one of the most talented young drivers in the F1 paddock, has a selective approach to tuning his car before a race. Recently, the Red Bull junior was called out on the Talking Bulls podcast for the same.

Joining Lawson was Red Bull’s Head of Driver Academy, Guillaume ‘Rocky’ Rocquelin. Having worked with Lawson for years, Rocquelin was asked whether he had ever had any conflicts or disagreements with the New Zealander.

“We’ve had debates,” Rocky replied. “He’s got a questionable taste in mods for cars“.

Lawson agreed and justified his interest in modifying his cars. He stated that although what his mechanics present him with are good, he feels he can make the car even better by changing things around.

He believes that without such modifications, the cars he owned look like everyone else’s. “My car is the only one like that,” Lawson added.

The 22-year-old explained that making his cars unique in this way helps them stand out. When asked what changes he makes, he mentioned altering both their appearance and their sound. These don’t make much of a difference in terms of performance, but Lawson likes to do it regardless.

Lawson concluded by recalling how much he liked ‘Lightning McQueen’ from the film ‘Cars’. He watched it once almost every three days as a child, revealing that it inspired him to take up racing as a career. Presumably, he got his love for modifying cars to his liking from the movie.

find someone that idolises Lightning mcqueen like Liam Lawson does pic.twitter.com/vCVhw3hi3u — lily (@_itsnotlily) August 20, 2024

Lawson joined the Red Bull Academy in 2019, and after competing in F3, F2, and Super Formula, he is now aiming to achieve his next goal: securing a full-time seat in Formula 1. He might not have to wait long, as Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has announced that Lawson will be on the grid in 2025.