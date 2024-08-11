"He's My Hero...": Millionaire YouTuber Fan Close To Tears After Double Lewis Hamilton Rejection

Dude Perfect is a 5-man American sports and comedy group, that got an invite for the 2024 Australian GP. The group with 60.3M YouTube subscribers made the most of their all-access F1 weekend in the Land Down Under. They even added a twist to the weekend as one of the members — Cody Jones placed a bet with his group. He made the wager surrounding Lewis Hamilton but was left disappointed in the end.

Jones aka the Tall Guy bet his group that he will be able to get a high-five from the entire grid. The group accepted his challenge and predicted how many high-fives will Jones get. Tyler Toney said he would consider the challenge won if he could just get a high-five from Hamilton. However, this was the source of his misery as he could not grab the attention of his “hero.”

The challenge started on a positive note as he instantly got the two Sauber men at the start. He then also met Daniel Ricciardo but missed his opportunity with Sergio Perez.

A similar thing happened with George Russell but he got his high-five at the end. Soon, he checked everyone off the list. However, then came Hamilton. He not only did not get a high-five from the Mercedes man once but twice. Both times, he almost shed tears while confessing his love for the seven-time champion.

He said things like, “He’s my hero.” “My heart is broken.” “This is literally my last chance to high-five my idol, Lewis Hamilton.” However, Jones did not harbor any ill feelings as he confessed he’ll always be his favorite driver and wished him luck.

“I tried to high five every driver, I got 19, I’m missing Lewis Hamilton” Dude Perfect enjoying their time at the Australian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/Hebw0VP1Cw — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 24, 2024

Some drivers did not want to touch hands which is why they approached the high-five advances with a closed wrist. As Russell pointed out, it was for hygiene reasons and the American YouTuber accepted that. In the end, he could not get the only response he truly wanted. However, Cody Jones can go home having interacted with 19 F1 drivers.