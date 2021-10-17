F1

“He’s the last guy you want to be hanging out with for two hours in your mirrors”– Former Red Bull superstar thinks Fernando Alonso is still a magician on racedays

"He’s the last guy you want to be hanging out with for two hours in your mirrors"– Former Red Bull superstar thinks Fernando Alonso is still a magician on racedays
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"F1, for us, it feels normal" - Kimi Raikkonen reveals if he will switch to some other racing category after retiring from F1
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He’s the last guy you want to be hanging out with for two hours in your mirrors"– Former Red Bull superstar thinks Fernando Alonso is still a magician on racedays
“He’s the last guy you want to be hanging out with for two hours in your mirrors”– Former Red Bull superstar thinks Fernando Alonso is still a magician on racedays

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber thinks Fernando Alonso is still a magician on the…