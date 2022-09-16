How George Russell stays brand loyal to Mercedes with his $450,000 cars

F1 driver George Russell drives for Mercedes both on and off the track as the Briton own 2 luxury cars by the German auto manufacturer.

George Russell has been a part of the Mercedes family since 2017. The Briton joined the Mercedes Driver Academy ahead of the 2017 GP3 championships.

He would win the 2017 GP3 and 2018 F2 championships in consecutive years. Russell became only the fourth driver to achieve this feat since Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hülkenberg, and Charles Leclerc.

Russell made his way to F1, driving for Williams after receiving baking from Mercedes. And when the vacant seat came by in 2022, Russell was confirmed as a Mercedes driver alongside 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Russell has been associated with Mercedes for half a decade. But the Kings Lynn-born racer still considers himself a Mercedes fan. And it is no surprise that both Russell’s cars are Mercedes AMG cars.

The most powerful car in his garage is a grey Mercedes AMG GT S Coupe which retails for around $150,000. This automotive specimen features a 4.0 litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

This means it can easily touch speeds of over 300 Km/h. No wonder George adores this car, posting a picture with the caption “Love at first sight” and “Love my little rocket!”

George Russell’s other cars

George Russell also owns a blue Mercedes AMG C63 and a white Mercedes AMG C63 S. The two cars together cost him close to $200,000.

These two cars pack a V8 engine to deliver 469 and 503 HP, respectively. That means Russell can charge from 0-100 Km/h in 3.5 Seconds.

Russell has usually been spotted driving these cars. He shared photos of him washing the cars himself on his Instagram with the caption, “take care of the things you love.”

Russell might be a fan of his team’s cars. But Mercedes, too, consider themselves fortunate to have a talent like him tied up for a long time.

Russell is yet to finish a race below the top 5 in the 2022 Season. Since joining Mercedes, he has constantly delivered at the highest levels. Surely there is a race winner that Mercedes have seen in the Briton!

