How Much Does Haas Owe Uralkali? Understanding the Sticky Situation at Dutch GP

Haas cut ties with its former title sponsor Uralkali in March of 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Soon after, former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin and his father, who was the majority owner in Uralkali, were subjected to European Union’s sanctions.

Uralkali reportedly paid Haas $13 Million at the start of the 2022 season before the contract was terminated later. The Russian potash producer reportedly asked Haas to pay the sponsorship amount back, but Haas failed to do so. Out of the $13 Million, Uralkali wants $9 million back with interest, according to reports.

Former Haas sponsor Uralkali has made a bid in the Dutch courts to seize the Formula 1 team's assets – including cars and other equipment – over an outstanding payment. As a result, bailiffs and police visited the Haas team at Zandvoort on Thursday night to push forward

According to the Russian producers’ claims, the American team missed the July deadline to pay the dues. As a result, Uralkali has now escalated the issue to the Dutch authorities.

Uralkali’s bailiffs paid a visit to the Haas team at the Dutch GP with police arriving in the team’s hospitality area. The bailiffs intended to take the inventory of Haas’ racing equipment. The American team also failed to hand over the 2021 car to Uralkali, as was mentioned in the contract.

Uralkali has requested the Dutch authorities to seize Haas’ cars and equipment after the race if the payment isn’t transferred to the Russian manufacturer. Uralkali issued a statement to RN365 that read,

“We are delighted to hear that, following last night’s visit from Dutch authorities, Haas is finally paying attention to the arbitral ruling. Uralkali wants nothing more than to receive what it was awarded during a fair judicial process and hopes that Haas will move quickly to rectify the situation, so that all sides can move on.”

In response, the American team has now issued a statement that read, “Haas fully intends to pay to Uralkali all amounts due pursuant to the arbitration award, and there is no dispute over the amounts owed“. Their statement added,