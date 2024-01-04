“How’d You Let Him Do It?”: Forgotten Races From 4 Decades Ago Leave Elder Sister & Fernando Alonso Shockingly Nostalgic

At 42, Fernando Alonso is the oldest driver on the Formula 1 grid, with a racing career exceeding 20 years. However, a surprising disclosure for ardent Alonso enthusiasts is that the Aston Martin driver embarked on his racing journey at the mere age of 3. It was his father and his elder sister who served as guides for this unexpected start almost forty years ago.

According to the documentary “Fernando”, there’s a segment detailing how Fernando Alonso acquired a car at the age of 3. In that particular episode, viewers witness Fernando’s father, an aspiring inventor, creating a kart for his 8-year-old daughter.

However, Alonso’s elder sister Lorena, despite her father’s inventive efforts, never developed an interest in cars. Reflecting on this, she shared her perspective during her scene in the documentary. She said, “You could say the stage was already set with me and my go-karting. You know, I never really like cars.”

Nevertheless, Lorena not only pointed out this aspect but also highlighted that when she reflects on the races where her younger brother competed, it still leaves her genuinely surprised. In light of this, she said, “When I watched those race videos now I asked my mother, How’d you let him do that?”

However, as the video advanced, Fernando Alonso delved into the early stages of his racing journey. He recounted how, following his sister’s refusal of the car, he got it with an extended pedal. It was given to him to see the potential of a 3-year-old Fernando.

Furthermore, Alonso also detailed the contrasting nature of his karting days compared to the present. The Spaniard explained that back then, the races were urban, marked by bales of hay, approximately six or seven meters long. These races, lasting 1-2 minutes, were unique to that era and are not possible today. He also mentioned that he can only recollect memories from when he raced at 8-9 years old, with no recollection of anything before that.

How did the initial challenges mold Fernando Alonso?

Fernando Alonso stands out as one of the most astute and intelligent racing drivers in the world of motorsports. Nevertheless, to achieve such heights, the Asturian had to navigate through some of the most challenging periods, starting with go-karting.

That according to Alonso, represents racing in its purest form. Considering this in a candid conversation with The Players’ Tribune, the 42-year-old emphasized the significance of refining his skills through closely contested races on those compact circuits.

Additionally, he shared how financial hardships forced him to rely on a single car and a sole set of tires for an extended period. This played a crucial role in molding his career and personality to not give up.

However, during the discussion, there was a noteworthy instance where Alonso revealed a moment exemplifying his ability to adapt and perform precisely in challenging conditions. The former McLaren driver recounted a race day when he had to navigate wet conditions using slick tires.

He said, “I took wider entries into corners so I could get the nose pointed straight and get back on the power quicker. I adapted, because I had to.”

Certainly, these initial experiences with diverse conditions nurtured Alonso’s resilience and problem-solving skills. With his commitment and comprehension, he clinched the victory in the 1996 Junior World Karting Cup. It was during this period that Alonso, along with his family, realized the potential for a future in F1.