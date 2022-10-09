“I could have f****** killed myself”: Pierre Gasly fumes as tractor on track gives everyone Jules Bianchi scare

Pierre Gasly fumes at the officials for having a tractor on the track giving everyone a Jules Bianchi scare, who had an unfortunate accident in 2014.

The start of the race was full of zero visibility, as the wet track formed massive sprays from the rears of the cars. At this stage, even though two cars retired, Carlos Sainz lost his rear balance and crashed into the barrier.

But the zero visibility and carelessness by the officials could have turned fatal. A tractor was seen in the vicinity of Gasly when he was out of the track.

On camera, it was apparent that with this visibility, had the tractor’s lights were not on, Gasly could have slammed on it since it was on the raving line.

This gave a massive death scare to the Frenchman. Many even pointed out how this was acceptable to happen anywhere, especially in Suzuka, where a former F1 driver Jules Bianchi had such an unfortunate fatal accident at the same venue eight years ago.

Pierre Gasly fumes after red flag

After this incident, Gasly was soon out of his car because of the red flag. He was agitated by what he saw on the track and was seen shouting something.

At that time, it was unclear what made him so angry. Earlier it was thought that the hoarding got stuck in his front wings. But the social media soon revealed the crane on the track angered him.

According to Motorsport, Gasly was even scared for his life, saying: “I could have f****** killed myself.” It’s unfortunate that even after the unfortunate 2014 incident, mistakes are still repeated.

F1 drivers start speaking up

Several F1 drivers and experts started talking about what they witnessed on television. Even the commentators were not happy with the presence of a crane while drivers were still on the track.

Wtf. How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable. — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 9, 2022

The current update tells that the FIA is still looking into the matter. Even Gasly is being investigated for speeding under the red flag and could be penalized.

At the same time, the race has been halted since then because of a massive rain shower. With less than 90 minutes left during the article’s publishing, it seems like the race might not happen.

