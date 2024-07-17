mobile app bar

“I Don’t Regret It”: Daniel Ricciardo Recalls His “Virgin” Era With Advice for Those Who Need It

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Don’t Regret It”: Daniel Ricciardo Recalls His "Virgin" Era With Advice for Those Who Need It

Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

A crucial aspect of Daniel Ricciardo’s personality has long been his smile. However, to him, it was never as good as it is today. Talking about the time he was on a mission to perfect it, Ricciardo recollected the time he had braces.

On the Red Flags Podcast, Ricciardo spoke to the hosts about his early days in F1 when he was sporting braces. The V-CARB driver described them as “train tracks” whereas the host Matt had an alternative adjective for Ricciardo – “Virgin“. The Perth-born driver, burst out laughing.

Having braces was an awkward phase for a young Ricciardo but looking back, he has no regrets. He went as far as to encourage people who were thinking about getting braces, to go ahead with it.

He said, “I was self-conscious. I was about twenty, I think. I was in F1 and it was like, yeah I should have done this five years ago. But it’s better now than five years down the line. So, I did it and it was good. So, anyone thinking of getting train tracks – I don’t regret it so you won’t, too!”

Braces and teeth were not the only topics of discussion related to Ricciardo’s appearance. The hosts of the podcast also turned their attention to another predominant feature of Ricciardo’s face – his nose.

Did Ricciardo ever consider getting a nose job?

Ricciardo was asked whether he ever felt insecure about his appearance in his younger days. To this, he admitted that back in school, he was always very conscious about his nose; more specifically, the size of it. However, it wasn’t to the extent of considering getting surgery done to fix it.

He explained, “I guess, the older you get the more comfortable you are. And I was just like ‘Okay, maybe yeah my nose is a little bigger than someone else’s but my teeth are better than someone else’s!'”

Today, Ricciardo’s smile is one of the most affable ones in the F1 paddock. Even the honey badger himself admits that his smile played a huge role in defining his personality and is a huge reason behind his stellar fan following.

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these