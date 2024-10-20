“I Don’t Think I Did Anything Wrong”: Liam Lawson on Fernando Alonso Berating Him on His First Race in 2024

Liam Lawson came under Fernando Alonso’s fire on Saturday when the Kiwi race driver charged at the Aston Martin superstar. Alonso was quick to call Lawson an “idiot” and was also seen berating him in the pitlane once the sprint race was over.

Alonso’s attacks on Lawson didn’t end there as he remarked that the uncertainty around the New Zealander’s future might have contributed to the RB driver’s aggressive racing. “Too much action, maybe, from Lawson, who has six races to prove things. I don’t think it’s the best way, but it’s his career at stake and not mine,” said Alonso.

Despite the strong-worded reaction from the F1 veteran, Lawson says, “Obviously, it’s tough racing, we are in the heat of the moment. I don’t think I did anything wrong.”

The RB driver also revealed that he hasn’t spoken with Alonso since the Saturday incident. Hence, the tensions are still unresolved. But, for Lawson, it was nothing more than some tough racing instead of what Alonso accused him of.

Liam Lawson has gone from 19th to 11th in 11 laps, passing Fernando Alonso in the process pic.twitter.com/du3AuqNXUm — Autosport (@autosport) October 20, 2024

Meanwhile, the two drivers had yet another show-off during the main race. But this time, it didn’t reflect the same intensity even though Lawson expected the opposite.

Lawson expected more fight

After Saturday’s battle, Alonso and Lawson had a brief tussle before the Spaniard yielded the position to the Kiwi driver. That move indeed surprised Lawson.

“I expected him to put up more fight. But he was nice to let me go,” said Lawson. The 22-year-old driver returned to the grid almost after a year-long hiatus and this was his first Grand Prix since returning. With five more races to go, Alonso is right in stating that the remaining races will determine Lawson’s future.

A fact that the rookie driver understands and confesses that he looks up to Alonso, and the Spaniard is someone from whom he “can learn a lot.” Lawson further adds he has a huge amount of respect for Alonso despite what happened between them on the track.