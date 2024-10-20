mobile app bar

“I Don’t Think I Did Anything Wrong”: Liam Lawson on Fernando Alonso Berating Him on His First Race in 2024

Tanish Chachra
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Fernando Alonso (ESP), Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team diskutiert mit Liam Lawson (NZL)

FORMULA 1 PIRELLI UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2024 19.10.2024, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, FORMULA 1 PIRELLI UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2024 ,im Bild Ein wütender Fernando Alonso (ESP), Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team diskutiert mit Liam Lawson (NZL)
Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

Liam Lawson came under Fernando Alonso’s fire on Saturday when the Kiwi race driver charged at the Aston Martin superstar. Alonso was quick to call Lawson an “idiot” and was also seen berating him in the pitlane once the sprint race was over.

Alonso’s attacks on Lawson didn’t end there as he remarked that the uncertainty around the New Zealander’s future might have contributed to the RB driver’s aggressive racing. “Too much action, maybe, from Lawson, who has six races to prove things. I don’t think it’s the best way, but it’s his career at stake and not mine,” said Alonso.

Despite the strong-worded reaction from the F1 veteran, Lawson says, “Obviously, it’s tough racing, we are in the heat of the moment. I don’t think I did anything wrong.”

The RB driver also revealed that he hasn’t spoken with Alonso since the Saturday incident. Hence, the tensions are still unresolved. But, for Lawson, it was nothing more than some tough racing instead of what Alonso accused him of.

Meanwhile, the two drivers had yet another show-off during the main race. But this time, it didn’t reflect the same intensity even though Lawson expected the opposite.

Lawson expected more fight

After Saturday’s battle, Alonso and Lawson had a brief tussle before the Spaniard yielded the position to the Kiwi driver. That move indeed surprised Lawson.

“I expected him to put up more fight. But he was nice to let me go,” said Lawson. The 22-year-old driver returned to the grid almost after a year-long hiatus and this was his first Grand Prix since returning. With five more races to go, Alonso is right in stating that the remaining races will determine Lawson’s future.

A fact that the rookie driver understands and confesses that he looks up to Alonso, and the Spaniard is someone from whom he “can learn a lot.” Lawson further adds he has a huge amount of respect for Alonso despite what happened between them on the track.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Tanish Chachra

Tanish Chachra

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tanish Chachra is the Motorsport editor at The SportsRush. He saw his first race when F1 visited India in 2011, and since then, his romance with the sport has been seasonal until he took up this role in 2020. Reigniting F1's coverage on this site, Tanish has fallen in love with the sport all over again. He loves Kimi Raikkonen and sees a future world champion in Oscar Piastri. Away from us, he loves to snuggle inside his books.

Share this article

Don’t miss these