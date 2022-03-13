F1

“I don’t think they’re exceptional” – George Russell admits Mercedes is currently losing out to Red Bull and Ferrari

“I don’t think they’re exceptional" - George Russell admits Mercedes is currently losing out to Red Bull and Ferrari
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"For some of Jerry West, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor's triple-doubles, you'd think they had the worst game in the world": When Wilt Chamberlain explained how NBA basketball got diluted in quality over his lifetime
Next Article
"Scottie Pippen lacks the gift Michael Jordan had for leadership": A 1993 Chicago Bulls report underlines how Pippen would antagonize Toni Kukoc due to his immense personal pride
F1 Latest News
“I don’t think they’re exceptional" - George Russell admits Mercedes is currently losing out to Red Bull and Ferrari
“I don’t think they’re exceptional” – George Russell admits Mercedes is currently losing out to Red Bull and Ferrari

“I don’t think they’re exceptional” – George Russell admits Mercedes needs to be better to…