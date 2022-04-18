“I find it amusing, some of the things that come out of his mouth”- Lewis Hamilton blasts Former F1 World Champion for his George Russell comparison

Lewis Hamilton dismisses Jacques Villeneuve’s comments suggesting that he’s not able to cope up with the 2022 Mercedes car.

Lewis Hamilton’s start to 2022 has not been blistering as his previous seasons have been. The Brit is fifth in the standing, with just one podium finish to his name, which came after both Red Bulls retired in the season opener.

To make matters more complicated, George Russell is P2 in the Championship behind leader Charles Leclerc. Russell too has just one podium, but has looked more consistent in the W13.

Not going tandem with you though… 😂 https://t.co/HtwcYAmX1N — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 13, 2022

A major reason for the outfit’s slow start has been the porposing issues they are facing due to regulation changes. While everyone associated with Mercedes insists that they’re heading in the right direction, 1997 World Champion Villeneuve did not hold back on his criticism towards Hamilton.

The Canadian feels that Hamilton is used to driving race winning cars, so he cannot cope with the W13. Russell on the other hand has been flawlessly getting the best out of it, according to him.

Hamilton hit back at Villeneuve by stating that his comments were ‘amusing’ to him.

Also read: Former F1 World Champion claims Lewis Hamilton will be thinking about leaving Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton uses his experience to get the best out of the W13

Hamilton has been in F1 a long time and is one of the most experienced drivers on the grid. It’s true that he spent the majority of his time in a sport, driving a race-winning car. The 37-year old however, reminded Villeneuve that he too, rose from the junior ranks alongside other talented drivers.

“I find it amusing, some of the things that come out of his mouth,” said Hamilton as reported by RacingNiews365.com. “I remember my first go-kart was fifth-hand. I’ve driven lots of different cars and found myself relatively adaptable, so I should be good.”

Many people feel that Russell outperforming Hamilton in the same car would cause a rift between the two. In spite of these rumors, the seven-time World Champion insists that things are absolutely fine. In fact, the admits that enjoys the company of a much younger teammate.

“It’s good to be with someone younger, you know?”, he added. “I was just saying earlier how old Valtteri is! He’s got an old soul!”

Mercedes are second in the standings and will head into this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, hoping to keep ahead of Red Bull.

Also read: George Russell discusses W13’s performance issues and his relationship with Lewis Hamilton