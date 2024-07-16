“I Got Drunk in LA”: Daniel Ricciardo Reveals His Dumbest Tattoo That He Does Not Regret

It is no secret how much of a tattoo buff Daniel Ricciardo is. While he has many on himself, he has won bets with his team principals in the past, thereby making them do the same. Many believe each of his tattoos has some deep meaning. Ricciardo, however, admits some of them don’t. In a recent interview, he confessed to even getting one when he was drunk.

Ricciardo recently appeared on The Red Flags Podcast where co-hosts Brian Muller and Matt Elisofon questioned him about his tattoos. While at it, they asked him which was the dumbest tattoo he got.

The question got the Honey Badger giggling like a kid, making the co-hosts eager to hear the answer. While Ricciardo revealed the tattoo, he admitted not regretting it.

Lifting his left arm sleeve to reveal his bicep tattoo that read “LA,” he said, “It’s not dumb. Well, it’s kind of dumb. I got ‘LA’.”

Recalling the story behind it, Ricciardo continued, “I got drunk in LA and then got [the tattoo]. But I like LA, like I spend time there. It would’ve been weird if I got like ‘Idaho’ or somewhere I’ve never been.”

However, the Aussie ace has not had a tattoo since 2021. He revealed that he is often probed if he will get another one in the future, but confessed that he does not have any plans on getting one anytime soon.

However, he’d never say never as sometimes he does not give it much thought and just gets a tattoo when he feels like it. Not all of Ricciardo’s tattoos are spontaneous, though. He has a number of them on his body that either have a deep meaning or remind him of some profound messages.

Ricciardo’s tattoos and the meaning behind them

Ricciardo has a total of 21 tattoos on his body. Among those with a profound meaning is his first, which he got back in 2013. That is a ship and a lighthouse on his right thigh.

It symbolizes his life as an F1 racer, which requires him to travel worldwide for races almost throughout the year. While he himself is the ship, the lighthouse is his home, which is a reminder to always come back.

Another meaningful tattoo is located on the back of his knee and symbolizes his love for his parents. It simply reads “Mum and Papa”, enclosed in a heart. The Honey Badger got that in 2017.

Symbolizing his love for music is a treble clef tattoo on his right arm. He also has a compass on the inside of his right ankle, a tattoo that his entire friend circle sports.