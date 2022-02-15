“I guess it’s that time of [the] pre-season to start having some fun”– McLaren boss Zak Brown hints new Daniel Ricciardo bet

McLaren boss Zak Brown hints that there may be a chance of another bet with Daniel Ricciardo for the 2022 season; they are yet to final.
Daniel Ricciardo is fond of bets, he has placed two bets with his last two bosses and won both. In 2020, he had a bet with former Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul that if Ricciardo wins a podium that season, the former would get a tattoo, Ricciardo brought two podiums that year.
The bet got stretched till 2021 when Abiteboul finally went to Tattoo artist with Ricciardo. The second bet was with the current boss Zak Brown. Over here, Toto Wolff played a crucial part in setting the bet.
The reward was that Ricciardo would get the chance to drive his idol Dale Earnhardt’s No3 Chevrolet, which is owned by Brown. Ricciardo got a win in Monza and got his drive in Austin. Moreover, Brown also got the track layout of Monza on his arm.
Now, this year also Brown suggests that there will be a bet. Though, they haven’t finalized on what and what will be their wager for this time. But, Ricciardo would already be fancying a bet win streak here.
“There is no new bet yet, but it’s now being discussed,” Brown told media “I guess it’s that time of [the] pre-season to start having some fun and thinking about what we might want to do to celebrate some sort of success that we have together.”
McLaren has a good environment because of drivers
Brown is glad to have fun-loving drivers like Ricciardo and Lando Norris. He thinks that at the time of work both are extremely focused, but they lift up the mood when it’s most required.
“Our drivers are great personalities, and we have a lot of fun with them,” he added. “They’re extremely serious once the helmet [is] put on, but I think the environment we have with our drivers and our racing team, we do like to have fun, and that’s part of it.
“So we’re going to have to figure that [bet] out because hopefully we’ll have something to celebrate this year.”
