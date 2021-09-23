“I like winning, winning is good” – Daniel Ricciardo on feeling a sense of fulfillment after winning his first race with McLaren

“I like winning, winning is good” – Daniel Ricciardo won his first F1 race after leaving Red Bull with the Italian Grand Prix, something he is extremely glad about.

After initially struggling this season, Daniel Ricciardo is back to his best in his debut season with McLaren. He has shown improvement since the summer break, resulting in the impressive win at Monza.

Apart from just getting beat 5-0 by Lando in table tennis, he’s taught me so much this year, especially in high speed corners. Impressive. He’s got some large cojones. Something I don’t have. #DR3 — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) September 23, 2021

This was his first win after he left Red Bull, something that must have been a huge monkey off his back. He however admits he never gave up on the idea of winning after last doing so in Monaco 2018.

“I didn’t really think like that in terms of… even through the struggles this year or over the last couple of years at times, maybe. I never really got to the mindset of ‘Is this it? Is Monaco really the last time I will get there?’

“I knew I would probably have to work a little bit harder for it at times, like last year, for example, getting the Renault back on the podium, that was such a target.

“Achieving that, I took a lot of fulfilment and obviously so did the team.

“Monza, if you like, it did kind of make everything worth it, I guess. It was just nice, nice to stand back up there and nice I think also to do it with another team.

“There is a sense of pride in that, making it work and getting to the top step with another outfit, and none other than McLaren. There is certainly some feel-good stuff about it. I like winning, winning is good so it was nice to do it again.”

