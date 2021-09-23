F1

“I like winning, winning is good” – Daniel Ricciardo on feeling a sense of fulfillment after winning his first race with McLaren

"I like winning, winning is good" - Daniel Ricciardo on feeling a sense of fulfillment after winning his first race with McLaren
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"We don't expect big"– Charles Leclerc's initial feedback on new Ferrari power unit ahead of Russian Grand Prix
Next Article
SIN vs SOP Fantasy Prediction : Sindh vs Southern Punjab Best Fantasy Team for National T20 Cup
Latest Posts