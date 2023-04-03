HomeSearch

“Where the F*ck Is My Team?!”: Lewis Hamilton Lashes Out At Mercedes As Leaked “Terrible Behavior” Goes Viral

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 03/04/2023

Lewis Hamilton “Uncomfortable” Despite P2 in Australian GP: “I Don’t Feel Connected”

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W14, portrait during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023, 3rd round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from March 31 to April 2, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia – F1 – AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 – RACE DPPI/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL 00122007__R5_2223_1

There are many staple images in the sport of F1. Michael Schumacher’s celebrations in red over his career, Daniel Ricciardo jumping into the pool at Monaco; Another is Lewis Hamilton running into the arms of his dark-suited team as he celebrated 191 podiums over 16 years.

But the 192nd podium might have exposed a major crack in the relationship between the 7x champion, and the Silver Arrows. Recently, Hamilton called out the  W14 as ‘worse’ than the worst car in their short but well-lived time at the paddock.

And this Sunday, in a grueling race that saw multiple starts and debris falling all over, Hamilton pulled through to P2. However, instead of being greeted by his usually supportive squad, it was just the lonely show of his PR Manager and surfing legend Kelly Slater.

Slater’s IG story exposed what Lewis Hamilton said upon meeting a solo member from his team, even after crushing it at the race track. Having no one to celebrate with, a disappointed Hamilton blurted out, “where the f*ck.. where the f*ck is my team??”

 

Hurt, the champion expressed his emotions in the post-race show. When asked what the podium finish means for him and his team, Hamilton eloquently explains what it means to him, but what it means to his team? He wouldn’t know. “I don’t know what it means to the team, cause I haven’t seen anybody.”

Fans rush to defend Lewis Hamilton

Team LH44 was clearly unhappy with the disrespect shown to their podium finisher. Although the entire conundrum went under the radar, those who caught onto Slater’s story and the interview rioted against the team. Furious fans even went so far as to curse the “terrible behavior” of the team.

Speculations ran wild as fans made connections to past incidents. Could this all be because of Hamilton’s open criticism of his team? Or was the team genuinely busy to miss out on such a milestone?

The good ol’ Mercedes optimism has surely taken a hit after their miserable start to the season. However, the weekend in Australia was a weekend of hope. With the car finally showing pace, and Hamilton fighting for the race lead, it’s big steps compared to what they were last season.

No one knows the story behind the curtains as only Hamilton can go back to the garage to question his team. Regardless, it’s a moment imprinted on those who viewed it. A rather pathetic reception of change, Mercedes surely would have a lot of explaining to do to their star driver.

