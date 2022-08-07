“I look forward to spreading optimism to everyone”- Australian Telecom fuels $50 Million netw worth of Daniel Ricciardo despite rumoured McLaren axe

Singtel Optus Pty Limited extends its partnership with McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo despite the driver rumoured to be replaced by Oscar Piastri

Daniel Ricciardo gets additional support via his sponsors Singtel Optus despite the Australian’s uncertainty over the 2023 McLaren seat.

As per the insiders in the F1 paddock, Oscar Piastri will replace Ricciardo at McLaren for the 2023 season. Despite this, Optus renewed its contract with the honey badger.

Ricciardo is one of the most likeable drivers out there in the F1 world. Moreover, he has over 10 million followers on social media, making him an important asset to any sponsor.

Optus shows its support for Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo’s current contractual situation with McLaren has no effect on him signing an extension with Optus. The Telecom giant is the second-largest wireless carrier in Australia.

According to Optus’ chief marketing officer, Melissa Hopkins, the commitment with Ricciardo is based on courage and commitment. She added the following below:

“We look forward to Daniel showing the global Formula 1 community exactly what has made our favorite honey badger so formidable. Optus believes that great things can happen. Especially in times of adversity and from having the courage and commitment to say yes.”

The Honey Badger still remains optimistic about the future

Daniel Ricciardo signed a commercial deal with Optus back in 2020. Optus’ yes logo sticks right in front of his F1 helmet as well. The telecom company is one of Ricciardo’s supporters despite the current scenario.

The former Red Bull and Renault drivers have a net worth of $50 Million. Companies like Puma and Blue Coast still have strong ties with the driver as per their contractual partnership.

Ricciardo spoke about the Optus deal in an extension video. He stated: “I look forward to spreading optimism to everyone, finding positivity in things, and moving forward together.”

