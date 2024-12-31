“I Never Had a Good Car”: Fernando Alonso on His Never Ending Desire to Rule F1 Once Again

At 43, Fernando Alonso is still performing as strongly as he did when he made his debut for Minardi in 2001. However, he hasn’t seen silverware in Formula 1 for nearly a decade, with his last win dating back to the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

When asked by the BBC’s Andrew Benson about what motivates him to continue competing at the highest level, the #14 driver reflected on his championship-winning years in 2005 and 2006.

Alonso believes that even when he won his two titles back-to-back for Renault, he did not have the fastest car under his belt. “All my career I’ve been driving cars that they were maybe not the best at that moment,” he told the Chequered Flag podcast.

Fernando Alonso reunited with the Renault R25. His first championship winning car. Abu Dhabi – 2020#F1 pic.twitter.com/FVpvKBRcpx — F1 History (@TodayF1History) August 17, 2024

“Even my two world championships, I think in 2005 the McLaren was the fastest car, but the real ability was bad. So we compensated with that and we won the championship. And then in 2006, they were very, very similar. So even in my championship seasons, I didn’t have probably the best car,” Alonso added.

Despite these setbacks, the Spaniard emphasized that his desire to win in the sport continues to drive him. Last year, Aston Martin provided him with a car capable of competing at the sharp end of the field, at least during the first half of the season. He cited this as a key motivation for signing an extension with the team.

2026 could be a make-or-break season for Alonso

Alonso signed a contract extension with Aston Martin earlier this year which will see him represent the Silverstone-based squad until at least 2026. And the #14 driver has marked that season in his calendar as the year he fights for the championship.

With Adrian Newey set to join the team in 2025 and the completion of their wind tunnel, Alonso has pinpointed the right time to expect progress with the Aston Martin concept. Additionally, with a works Honda engine deal lined up for 2026, the regulations reset could provide the perfect opportunity for him to finally claim another championship.

However, if the team fails to meet his expectations over the next two seasons, it’s likely we’ll see the Spanish racing ace retire. For now, Alonso himself has stated that 2026 will be his final season in Formula 1—at least for the time being.