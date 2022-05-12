F1

“I see this huge plane with my helmet on the front and I was like Geez, how cool is that” – Nico Rosberg reacts to a special Williams painted Airbus A320

"I see this huge plane with my helmet on the front and I was like Geez, how cool is that" - Nico Rosberg reacts to a special Williams painted Airbus A320
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
Will Suryakumar Yadav play today: Suryakumar Yadav injury update for CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I see this huge plane with my helmet on the front and I was like Geez, how cool is that" - Nico Rosberg reacts to a special Williams painted Airbus A320
“I see this huge plane with my helmet on the front and I was like Geez, how cool is that” – Nico Rosberg reacts to a special Williams painted Airbus A320

Nico Rosberg explains why he is afraid of landing in an aeroplane and the moment…