“I see this huge plane with my helmet on the front and I was like Geez, how cool is that” – Nico Rosberg reacts to a special Williams painted Airbus A320

Nico Rosberg explains why he is afraid of landing in an aeroplane and the moment he saw his helmet livery on an Airbus A320.

Nico Rosberg secured his first podium finish after securing the third position in Australia. Going into the second Grand Prix of the season, he saw a special Airbus A320 with his helmet livery at the nose.

AirAsia extended their contract with the Williams F1 team back in 2008. To mark the Malaysian Grand Prix and the sponsorship with Williams, AirAsia painted an A320 with the traditional racing colour of blue and white.

Not only that, the plane adorned the sponsor’s logo as well with the likes of AT&T, plus Lenovo, Petrobas, and RBS. In the cockpit section of the plane, a replica of Rosberg’s yellow-blue-white schemed helmet was present.

Captain Nico Rosberg speaks about the special livery

The aircraft had ‘Sir Frank Williams’ in tribute to the team principal of the team. Speaking about this occasion, the German said: “I arrived this morning and looked on to the airport. I see this huge plane and it has all the Williams colours. Moreover, my helmet on the front, and a huge Nico on the side of it. I was like Geez, how cool is that.”

He further added: “It has been incredible to see the AT&T Williams livery on AirAsia’s plane. I’m delighted that the design of my helmet, which I have been racing with all my life, has been used to create a lasting tribute to the team’s partnership with Air Asia.”

Did you know that Rosberg did not enjoy aeroplane landings? Perhaps every passenger wishes for a safe landing and the 2016 World champion is no different. He said: “The only place I’m a little afraid is when the plane is landing. I’m always looking outside the window to see how fast we are coming down. That is just to anticipate what is going to happen.”

Rosberg would go on to finish 14th in the Malaysian Grand Prix later that week. His best result with the team was when he finished second in the inaugural Singapore Grand Prix.