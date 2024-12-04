“I Still Have Lots of Hunger”: Valtteri Bottas Keen to Extend His Decade-Long Career After Audi Axe

77 Valtteri Bottas (fin) Stake F1 Team (che) Sauber C445 Ferrari, at the 2024 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, round 23 of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft held from November 29 -01 December 2024 at the Lusail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar. | Credits- IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Although Valtteri Bottas is without a drive for the 2025 season, he hasn’t given up on his F1 career.

The Finn would accept the role of a reserve driver if that is what it takes for him to make a return to the F1 grid, and reignite his decade-long stint in the sport. “I still have lots of hunger,” replied Bottas when asked by host Tom Clarkson of the Box Box Box podcast how much more time is he willing to give to F1.

“All I want now is to be a part of the project for years ahead, have a clear plan,” he added.

According to multiple reports, Bottas is set to return to Mercedes as its reserve driver next season. The Silver Arrows recently parted ways with Mick Schumacher, who had held the role for the past two years. Bottas described the prospect of a Mercedes homecoming as a ‘solid option’ and expressed gratitude for being considered for the position.

Bottas drove for Mercedes between 2017 and 2021, winning 10 races and helping guide them to five consecutive Constructors’ titles. He left for Sauber only when George Russell—an up-and-coming talent at the time—joined in 2022.

Since then, he has raced for Sauber (formerly Alfa Romeo). However, the Hinwil-based outfit will be going for a new lineup from 2025 onwards, signing Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as it embarks on a new chapter in its history with Audi set to take over from 2026 onwards.

Bottas, who will suit up for Sauber one final time this Sunday in Abu Dhabi, will hope to sign off on a high, as a strong performance is likely to present more options for him in the future. After all, there are rumors that Mercedes’ biggest rivals, Red Bull, are also after his signature.

Bottas expects to succeed at Red Bull

The 35-year-old currently finds himself in a strange situation. On one hand, he has no suitors for a full-time seat. But he seems to be the most in-demand driver when it comes to the reserve role. Even Red Bull—one of Mercedes’ biggest rivals—is after him.

Bottas believes he can step into the Red Bull car and perform. However, he considers a move to the Austrian team unrealistic, as some within the Milton Keynes-based outfit remain uninterested in him due to the battles he had with them during his time at Mercedes.

“I’m really confident I would do a good job but for now the answer has been no,” he replied. “I think there’s certain people or a certain person within the organization that is against me for some reason, but that’s their loss“.

Red Bull seems to have an urgency to bring a strong driver to their side, as Sergio Perez appears to be underperforming. Whether that driver will be Bottas or someone from their junior team, only time will tell.