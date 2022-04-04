“I want to get in and get my hands dirty” – Here’s how you can buy St Hugo’s Daniel ‘shoey’ Ricciardo-inspired wine decanter

“I want to get in and get my hands dirty” – DR3 is collaborating with St Hugo with the launch of a classy shoey design wine decanter.

If Daniel Riccardo wanted to ‘adopt’ a middle name, it would be shoey. The Australian driver is synonymous with the Aussie traditional celebration of drinking from his shoes, on display the few times he has won an F1 race.

Taking this a step further, the McLaren driver has collaborated with St Hugo to launch an exclusive range of wine decanters, in the shape of a shoe, of course.

According to St Hugo, the decanter will ensure the optimal release of the wine’s flavours and aromas. It will facilitate the wine to breathe, elevating its true character.

Australian studio Vert Design spent around a century of hours crafting and designing the bottle. For every purchase of the decanter, you get a letter from Ricciardo and a certificate of authenticity.

We’re back baby. This is what’s been in the works these past 362 days, 4 hours and 6 minutes. My new wine drop, the DR3 II and Ricciardo Decanter, made with the iconic @sthugowines. Available now in AU. Get yours now. https://t.co/KvLLapug5f#DR3xStHugo #enjoyDR3responsibly pic.twitter.com/sOCvFZXfuO — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) April 4, 2022

How to buy Daniel ‘shoey’ Ricciardo wine decanter?

The decanter has been launched as part of a partnership between Ricciardo and St Hugo last year. To place an order, visit their official website.

“Along with my Italian heritage and my family’s love of sharing wine, my dad is a bit of a hobby winemaker and I have been surrounded by the passion for wine since I was young.

“And I want to get in and get my hands dirty and make really spectacular wine that provides a unique perspective on what fine wine is.”

