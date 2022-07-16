“I wasn’t in the team when they signed Fernando Alonso”- Alpine boss wants Oscar Piastri to replace two-time World Champion from 2023

Fernando Alonso has had a decent run with Alpine since making his F1 return in 2021, but Otmar Szafnauer wants to put an end to that.

Alonso left F1 in 2018 to pursue other ventures in the world of racing. After trying his trade in Le Mans and at the IndyCar series, he returned to F1 in 2021 to re-join former team Renault, now known as Alpine.

He surprised everyone last season by putting in a strong display throughout the season, which was topped off by a podium finish in Qatar. He also carried his good form into the 2022 season. Alonso is P10 in the Drivers’ Standings with 29 points to his name. But he’s been unlucky with Alpine’s reliability issues on several occasions.

What a moment for @alo_oficial in Qatar as he clinches an incredible P3 finish and a place on the podium! 🎧 🙌#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Cr6XrysJcj — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

Alpine’s reserve driver Oscar Piastri meanwhile is spending the year on the sidelines, in spite of winning the 2021 F2 Championship. According to team boss Szafnauer, that’s unfair and he wants the Aussie in the sport as soon as possible.

Several reports have suggested that Alonso and Szafnauer have a frosty relationship. The latter is looking to replace the Spaniard with Piastri in 2023.

Fernando Alonso wants to stay at Alpine despite Oscar Piastri interest

A lot of people within the F1 community want Piastri to be in F1 in 2023. Some have questioned Alonso’s position in the sport, considering the fact he is 40-years old. The Madrid born driver however has repeatedly shut down critics by performing well.

Szafnauer on the other hand won’t look at Alonso’s credentials. His opinion is that the former Ferrari driver was signed when he was not in the Enstone based outfit. As a result, he wants to build the future of the team around Piastri, as he believes Alpine are going to be a top three team very soon.

“best work experience ever!” pic.twitter.com/xstvwJBleh — oscar piastri archive (@PIASTRIARCHIVE) November 19, 2021

“Oscar already has Formula 1 potential,” Szafnauer said. “We haven’t made a decision on the second driver yet, but I have no doubt that Piastri is ready. Whoever stays, he will be the second driver.”

“I wasn’t in the team when they signed Fernando. Here he has all the environment, the atmosphere, the staff and the car he needs. I think we will have one of the top three cars in two years”.

