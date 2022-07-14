“If Yuki Tsunoda does not show good performance, he is out” – Franz Tost reveals ‘totally easy’ plans for AlphaTauri driver’s future in F1

Franz Tost was not pleased by Yuki Tsunoda after he crashed into his teammate Pierre Gasly at the 2022 British GP.

AlphaTauri drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly were running in the top 10 at the Silverstone circuit before a clumsy attempt from the former led to contact between the two drivers.

The crash between the two saw Gasly retire from the race as he had suffered rear wing damage. Meanwhile, Tsunoda dropped down to P14 suffering damage to his car.

It turned out to be a costly incident for the team. AlphaTauri was struggling throughout the following Austrian GP and left the track empty-handed on Sunday.

Team Principal Franz Tost revealed he had called Tsunoda in his office after the race and told him to be disciplined and patient.

Tost said, “Yuki got a little bit too impatient, tried to out-brake Pierre, lost the rear and crashed into him.”

Furthermore talking about Tsunoda’s future with the AlphaTauri team, Tost revealed his totally easy plan.

“If he continues as he did during the season, apart from crashing, I think that he has a good chance to stay with us,” he said.

“It depends on him. If he shows a good performance, he will stay; if he doesn’t show a good performance, he is out – totally easy.”

Also Read: Max Verstappen says both teams contributed in his increased rivalry with Lewis Hamilton

Yuki Tsunoda has to perform to stay

Ahead of the last weekend’s Austrian GP, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko had described the Red Bull junior driver as a problem child. Marko also said that Red Bull has organised a psychologist for the Japanese driver.

Talkin about Tsunoda’s approach to race, Tost defended the 22-year-old and said that he likes problem children.

🗣 “One of the limitations is that it starts to get quite overheated especially my brain in the car” Yuki Tsunoda has been working with a psychologist trainer who was ‘the reason’ Yuki was able to ‘step up to Formula 1’ 👏 pic.twitter.com/KluZqtHNzT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 7, 2022

“These are the real good children who can make something out of it. I don’t like the holy children.

“Yuki made a mistake; he knows it and he will work on this. He is still in his development process. He is fast. He will do [it] his way. It takes a little bit of time,” he further added.

Also Read: Max Verstappen does not have an idol