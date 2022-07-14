F1

“If Yuki Tsunoda does not show good performance, he is out” – Franz Tost reveals ‘totally easy’ plans for AlphaTauri driver’s future in F1

"If Yuki Tsunoda does not show good performance, he is out" - Franz Tost reveals 'totally easy' plans for AlphaTauri driver's future in F1
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"You can't be friends in such situations" - Booker T on what will happen if there is a WWE-AEW crossover in future
Next Article
Lords ground size: Lords boundary length Nursery End and Pavilion End
F1 Latest News
"If Yuki Tsunoda does not show good performance, he is out" - Franz Tost reveals 'totally easy' plans for AlphaTauri driver's future in F1
“If Yuki Tsunoda does not show good performance, he is out” – Franz Tost reveals ‘totally easy’ plans for AlphaTauri driver’s future in F1

Franz Tost was not pleased by Yuki Tsunoda after he crashed into his teammate Pierre…