“I’m treating the last 8 races like it’s gonna be my last 8”: Daniel Ricciardo admits he’s not optimistic about being in Formula 1 next season

Daniel Ricciardo admitted that he’s going to treat his last 8 races with McLaren like his last-ever races in Formula 1.

Ricciardo has had a torrid time since leaving Renault for McLaren in 2021. His move was seen as great on paper and a partnership with Lando Norris excited fans a lot. Things did not go according to plan and Norris has completely outperformed the honey badger over the last year and a half.

2022 has been a nightmare for Ricciardo as it’s arguably his worst F1 season to date. McLaren decided to pull the switch early and announced that Ricciardo won’t be part of the team from 2023 onwards. The former Red Bull driver’s compatriot Oscar Piastri will replace him in Woking.

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 season#F1 pic.twitter.com/4T48cDiFN8 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2022

Ricciardo’s future in F1 as of now is uncertain. Ahead of the Dutch GP in Zandvoort, Ricciardo was speaking to Ziggo Sport about his plans for the remainder of the season and more importantly, for 2023.

The Perth-born driver admitted that he is in touch with a few teams but also accepted the fact that there aren’t a lot of opportunities available.

Daniel Ricciardo is excited for his last eight races with McLaren

Ricciardo’s recent struggles have led to people forgetting how good he can be behind the wheels of an F1 car. The 33-year-old is a eight time race winner, seven of which he won with Red Bull. All of those race wins came at a time when Mercedes were dominating the sport, so his ability can never be questioned.

On top of that, he became McLaren’s first race winner since 2012 last year at Monza. He leaves the Surrey-based outfit knowing that he achieved something with the team, which no driver has in the last decade.

“I’m treating the last 8 like it’s gonna be my last 8” 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/PqUHFx3gzB — ayna ☀️ (@formulayna) September 2, 2022

In spite of his racing accolades, the Aussie does not seem confident about remaining in F1. He grimly stated that he is treating his last eight races with McLaren as his last races in F1.

When asked about how he will approach the remainder of the season, he said, “I’m treating, not negatively. But I’m treating the last eight like it’s gonna be my last eight. So, I’m actually excited for all of them.”

