mobile app bar

“I’m Trying Hard Not to Smile”: Liam Lawson on Camera Panning Onto Him Amidst Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo’s Struggles

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Ricciardo(L), Sergio Perez(C), Liam Lawson(R)

Daniel Ricciardo(L), Sergio Perez(C), Liam Lawson(R)
Credits: IMAGO / Eibner, IMAGO PanoramiC

Even before the 2024 Formula 1 season began, it was clear that Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez were auditioning for the second Red Bull seat in 2025. However, it was also clear that Red Bull would not hesitate to switch Ricciardo with Liam Lawson if the Aussie didn’t show enough promise throughout the season, which is exactly what happened after the Singapore Grand Prix.

And now it seems like Lawson is also set to take the second Red Bull seat in 2025 alongside Max Verstappen by replacing Perez, who had yet another horrible weekend in Mexico. The New Zealander recently revealed a funny anecdote from the time when he was still on the sidelines waiting for his opportunity to drive full-time in F1.

When asked on The Red Flags podcast how he felt when the camera always panned onto him whenever there was an on-track incident involving Ricciardo or Perez, the 22-year-old revealed that he would just try to hold his smile as best he could. The New Zealander said,

“You should see, I’m standing, something will happen, either one of them will spin, and I’ll look down the pitlane and a dude with his camera is sprinting down the pitlane to get the shot. I’m trying so hard not to smile, not because of what’s happening, but just because I know what they’re doing. I know the camera’s coming“.

Liam shares a fun insight
byu/FewCollar227 informula1

Now that Lawson has gotten a full-time drive at RB, it looks like he is soon set for another promotion.

Lawson and Perez went wheel to wheel in Mexico

Perez started the Mexico City Grand Prix from P18 after a disappointing qualifying performance on Saturday, which meant that he was on a recovery drive to get into the points-scoring positions. However, as he got close to the fringes of points, he found himself behind Lawson, who was holding P10, and neither of them wanted to give an inch to the other.

At that moment, it seemed like it was more than just a battle of position but a battle of asserting oneself on the other. They eventually crashed into each other on the exit of Turn five, which ended up damaging the sidepods of Perez’s RB20, which cost him significant downforce.

Interestingly, when Lawson came back around to pass the Mexican after the second pitstop, he showed him the middle finger, and their clash turned into a war of words after the race. However, realizing what he did was inappropriate, Lawson later apologized for his gesture.

“It’s obviously one of those in-the-moment things,” he was quoted by Motorsport. “He spent half the lap blocking me, trying to ruin my race, so I was upset. But it’s not an excuse. I shouldn’t have done it, and I apologize for that,” Lawson added.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Share this article

Don’t miss these