“I’m Trying Hard Not to Smile”: Liam Lawson on Camera Panning Onto Him Amidst Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo’s Struggles

Even before the 2024 Formula 1 season began, it was clear that Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez were auditioning for the second Red Bull seat in 2025. However, it was also clear that Red Bull would not hesitate to switch Ricciardo with Liam Lawson if the Aussie didn’t show enough promise throughout the season, which is exactly what happened after the Singapore Grand Prix.

And now it seems like Lawson is also set to take the second Red Bull seat in 2025 alongside Max Verstappen by replacing Perez, who had yet another horrible weekend in Mexico. The New Zealander recently revealed a funny anecdote from the time when he was still on the sidelines waiting for his opportunity to drive full-time in F1.

When asked on The Red Flags podcast how he felt when the camera always panned onto him whenever there was an on-track incident involving Ricciardo or Perez, the 22-year-old revealed that he would just try to hold his smile as best he could. The New Zealander said,

“You should see, I’m standing, something will happen, either one of them will spin, and I’ll look down the pitlane and a dude with his camera is sprinting down the pitlane to get the shot. I’m trying so hard not to smile, not because of what’s happening, but just because I know what they’re doing. I know the camera’s coming“.

Now that Lawson has gotten a full-time drive at RB, it looks like he is soon set for another promotion.

Lawson and Perez went wheel to wheel in Mexico

Perez started the Mexico City Grand Prix from P18 after a disappointing qualifying performance on Saturday, which meant that he was on a recovery drive to get into the points-scoring positions. However, as he got close to the fringes of points, he found himself behind Lawson, who was holding P10, and neither of them wanted to give an inch to the other.

At that moment, it seemed like it was more than just a battle of position but a battle of asserting oneself on the other. They eventually crashed into each other on the exit of Turn five, which ended up damaging the sidepods of Perez’s RB20, which cost him significant downforce.

Interestingly, when Lawson came back around to pass the Mexican after the second pitstop, he showed him the middle finger, and their clash turned into a war of words after the race. However, realizing what he did was inappropriate, Lawson later apologized for his gesture.

Lawson X Pérez – T4/T5 Movimento normal de corrida, Pérez forçou na T4, Lawson devolveu a forçada na T5 e nosso mexiquense foi pra fora e tomou uma espetada Race incident pic.twitter.com/MmbXF1f0PO — Beck Mano²⁶ (@Mano37Beck) October 28, 2024

“It’s obviously one of those in-the-moment things,” he was quoted by Motorsport. “He spent half the lap blocking me, trying to ruin my race, so I was upset. But it’s not an excuse. I shouldn’t have done it, and I apologize for that,” Lawson added.