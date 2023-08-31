In Light of Max Verstappen’s Bold Statement on Dominating, Ex-F1 Driver Believes Red Bull Star Is Trolling

Max Verstappen has recently revealed that he likes to demoralize his opponents and win the races instead of going through multiple wheel-to-wheel tussles and then taking the victory. However, former F1 driver Johnny Herbert told CasinoSite that Verstappen might be bored and would want to see someone challenging him for the win, as per GP Blog.

Although many might point out how the Red Bull driver has been ferociously dominant this season with no proper opposition, he might be bored of it. However, Verstappen himself has denied this claim as he likes to dominate and crush the opposition.

Nevertheless, Herbert, who was also a former F1 driver thinks that no driver would want to win without opposition. Having an opposition in the sport brings in excitement, and therefore, the result is sweeter as well.

Johnny Herbert showed competition concern for Max Verstappen

As Verstappen has been on the winning rampage, Herbert believes he would like to have some competition in the sport. Instead of ruling massively and disappearing into the distance, some fights would be “nice.”

Talking about this, he said, “As a former driver I would like to be pushed, tested, and challenged, I would like to race, I would not like to simply disappear into the distance. Sometimes it’s nice to fight.”

However, is Verstappey not bothered about his magnanimous success at Red Bull? While everyone is pointing out how a normal person would be bored, why is this different in his case? He reveals.

Verstappen revealed he is not bothered by records, is he?

As Max Verstappen is inching closer to record after record, he said that he is not bothered about breaking records. He just wants to live the moment and race hard.

Notably, he also does not care if Red Bull will be having an unbeaten season in 2023. As per ESPN, all he cares about taking his third championship home.

However, there was a slight nervousness from him before the start of the Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen is chasing the record of most consecutive wins by an F1 driver, but according to Christian Horner, it is normal as the Red Bull driver is ‘no robot.’