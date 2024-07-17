A Peek Into Lewis Hamilton x Dior Capsule Including Jewelry, and More

Fashion brand Dior has extended their collaboration with Lewis Hamilton after the British driver grabbed the spotlight at this year’s Met Gala when he wore the brand’s clothing and accessories. Since then, Dior have named him as their brand ambassador and a guest designer of their new lifestyle collection.

The focus will be on one of Hamilton’s favorite pastimes and that is skiing. The collection will have a wide variety of top and bottomwear in various fabrics from denim to tweed pants, knits, sweatshirts, and much more. Hamilton’s collection is set to drop on October 17th.

However, his focus is not just on clothing. The Mercedes man’s Dior collection will also feature jewelry. In fact, he wore one ring during the 2024 Miami GP, and also at several other races. However, none of his jewelry fell under the radar until now.

LH x Dior jewellery ✨️ pic.twitter.com/MLT34vUxZQ — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) July 16, 2024

He unofficially announced his upcoming collection via Instagram. He posted a carousel on indegoblack and with some sneak peeks of the exciting collection.

The caption also added to the excitement which read, “Been working on this for a while. Stemming from the roots, more to come @dior @dior @dior”. Hamilton has indeed been working on the same for a while and had been dropping hints about his collaboration all year.

Hamilton has been dropping hints about his Dior collaboration for a while

The first time that Hamilton teased his upcoming collaboration with Dior was at the GQ Creativity Awards. The 39-year-old said, “I’m working on some fashion stuff. I can’t say too much yet, but keep your eyes peeled in the coming months.”

Meanwhile, the last and the most subtle hint was a post on Instagram. He posted a photo of him in front of the Tokyo Tower. The focus was on his driving skills, which is why his Dior apparel went unnoticed. He was sporting a sweatshirt with his #44 in a golden font made by Dior.

When I saw where Lewis was seated for this years Dior Menswear fall collection….i knew things were COOKING between LH and Dior https://t.co/XzyrW4pfuC — Athena ️‍ (@tarmactorque) April 17, 2024

With such hints, Hamilton had smartly revealed his upcoming collaboration with Dior a while ago. However, the French luxury fashion brand and the seven-time did not make any official announcement of it until now.