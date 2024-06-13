In the Battle Between Ferrari and Red Bull, McLaren Emerges as the Real Winner

The last three Grands Prix have seen Red Bull and Ferrari trade wins. However, the Constructors’ Championship is not a sprint but a marathon. With consistency being the key, McLaren have emerged as a surprise winner.

The Imola, Monaco, and Montreal tracks have seen the championship battle intensify as Red Bull have lost their dominant grip on the current regulations. Ferrari have managed to bag 65 points in these three outings.

That tally is three points better than what Red Bull have managed. But while these two goliaths have been trading blows, McLaren have scored 88 points.

The Milton-Keynes-based outfit has dropped points due to Sergio Perez’s dip in form. He registered a DNF in the Monaco GP on lap one as a result of a coming together with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen and then Nico Hulkenberg.

Perez then also crashed out at the Canadian GP, making it two races in a row in which he has failed to score points. Meanwhile, Ferrari have witnessed mixed fortunes as well.

They stormed to an impressive double podium at the Monaco GP, with home favorite Charles Leclerc winning on the streets of Monte Carlo and his teammate Carlos Sainz grabbing third. But their fortunes flipped at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, as the iconic Prancing Horse suffered a double DNF.

Therefore, it seems that the battle for the F1 Constructors’ Championship is going down to the wire, as things stand. And such poor performances from Ferrari and Red Bull are helping McLaren, according to Oscar Piastri.

Piastri predicts McLaren can fight for the championship

The #81 driver, who is only in his second full season in the sport, has claimed that McLaren have a fantastic shot at fighting for the world championship. He has credited the consistent results he and his teammate, Lando Norris, have been able to pull in for the team as the defining factor.

Speedcafe quoted the Australian as explaining, “It’d be tough, definitely, but I think we’re in the fight. We’ve both been very consistent in the last few weekends, and I think across some very different circuits“.

However, the 23-year-old did concede that McLaren still needs to tidy up some “little” things. Piastri believes that doing so will help McLaren consistently register some good points-scoring finishes across different circuits, and this will help them in their fight against Red Bull and Ferrari for the championship.